Kasta - Redefining Digital Payments.

PRESS RELEASE. LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA: The GoCrypto project always strives to bring crypto payments into the mainstream. The upgraded solution dubbed GoCrypto 2.0 enables true decentralized payments where the merchant can accept virtually any currency and receive the settlement in its desired crypto currency without virtually any central entity in between. The solution would at its core utilize blockchains that support smart contracts in order to enable automatic processing of the payments and its several steps, such as acceptance of payment, routing and swapping of the funds, fee collection, settlement to a crypto currency address or execution of smart contracts, etc. It will also be possible to connect third party bridges that will enable interaction with blockchains that don’t support smart contracts and possibly even legacy payments such as cards and digital wallets.
