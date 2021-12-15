ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Kasta - Redefining Digital Payments.

By David Thompson
Tech Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKasta is a blockchain alternative to mainstream mobile payment services. It makes P2P payments easy, simple and accessible. KASTA is a cryptocurrency token that offers a wide range of applications and benefits to its users. The user can buy or sell KASTA like any other cryptocurrency. By investing in KASTA, the...

www.techtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payment#Debit Cards#Co
Tech Times

NFTY Portal: The New Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange Revolutionizing Crypto

The cryptocurrency industry sees massive interest and investments flowing in from all directions. Cryptocurrency achieved unprecedented growth in 2021; many new projects emerged, and hundreds of new tokens were created. The proliferation of tokens adds a new challenge to current challenges faced by traders today. There are two categories of...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

FOMO Pay joins DBS Digital Exchange for cryptocurrency payment acceptance

Payment service provider FOMO Pay has announced it is joining the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) to enable merchants in Singapore to accept cryptocurrency payments from consumers. Being part of the DDEx ecosystem, FOMO Pay intends on leveraging its institutional grade digital custodian and exchange services supported by DBS Bank to...
ECONOMY
Tech Times

Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

Cryptocurrency's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years to the point that the alternative investment class has basically gone mainstream. While Bitcoin was the first and is now the most well-known cryptocurrency, hundreds of other cryptocurrencies have joined the market. Part of the rationale for the asset class's buzz is the extraordinary returns achieved by certain investors.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
L.A. Weekly

How Kasta is Revolutionizing The World of Crypto Currency

Kasta is a blockchain alternative to mainstream mobile payment services. The company aims to make cryptocurrency payments and transaction experiences cheaper, easy and more accessible to the average user. Its mission is to steer the world towards global cryptocurrency adoption and ease its transmission into a crypto-based economy. Its co-founders...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

The Evolving Landscape of Digital Payments: Why Blockchain Holds the Key

Digital payment volumes are set to grow by more than 80% from 2020 to 2025, from approximately 1 trillion transactions to nearly 1.9 trillion, almost tripling to about 3 trillion by 2030. Asia-Pacific (APAC) will advance quickest with a projected volume increase of 109% by 2025, and an added 75% from 2025 to 2030. Digital leaders such as Grab and Alipay continue to compete head to head in a battle to optimise their operations and provide the best possible customer experience.
MARKETS
techxplore.com

Overhaul of payments system to cover digital wallets, buy now pay later, cryptocurrency

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will announce on Wednesday a comprehensive reform of regulations governing the payments system, to bring it up to date with innovations such as digital wallets and cryptocurrency. The government says without the changes—the biggest in 25 years—Australians businesses and consumers could increasingly be making transactions in spaces...
PERSONAL FINANCE
cryptopolitan.com

How Are Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology?

Of late, Blockchain has become a family term among the people who love or even hate digital currencies. We hear many of the business leaders and top techie people talk about it daily. When they talk about this technology, they refer to the emerging trends as seen in their businesses. They talk about using it for making a digital transformation regarding businesses. We often hear about Blockchain as technology in these discussions. However, many feel that one can find too many applications going beyond digital currencies and fiat-based finance. In this post, we will be looking at how Blockchain technology is sold like hotcakes in different organizations. We will check the way companies today are leveraging this technology in various aspects of their day-to-day business. You can even explore on sites like bitcoin up official website. Now, let’s start digging deep into this in the following paragraphs:
TECHNOLOGY
bitcoin.com

GoCrypto Reveals a Protocol That Revolutionizes Digital Payments

PRESS RELEASE. LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA: The GoCrypto project always strives to bring crypto payments into the mainstream. The upgraded solution dubbed GoCrypto 2.0 enables true decentralized payments where the merchant can accept virtually any currency and receive the settlement in its desired crypto currency without virtually any central entity in between. The solution would at its core utilize blockchains that support smart contracts in order to enable automatic processing of the payments and its several steps, such as acceptance of payment, routing and swapping of the funds, fee collection, settlement to a crypto currency address or execution of smart contracts, etc. It will also be possible to connect third party bridges that will enable interaction with blockchains that don’t support smart contracts and possibly even legacy payments such as cards and digital wallets.
MARKETS
pymnts

Central Bank of Bahrain to Offer Digital Payments Platform

The Central Bank of Bahrain is likely the next to offer a digital currency, Reuters writes. The bank plans to offer a digital Dinar, which will come from a digital payments platform available “around the clock,” per Sky News Arabia. This will also come with a gradually-rising share of financing...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before 2022

Ethereum's strengths practically make it a blue chip among cryptocurrencies. Good things are on the way with a major upgrade and new apps being built on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum is still risky, but its prospects should outweigh the risks. There are several cryptocurrencies that I think could be winners...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Rokt CEO on $325M Fundraise, Maximizing Retail Data & Upcoming IPO

E-commerce data platform Rokt is prepping for an IPO as it comes off of a $325 million Series E fundraise, and CEO Bruce Buchanan joined Cheddar to discuss the future of his company. He explained how Rokt uses data science to optimize the consumer experience with their clients and discussed the goal to go public in 2023. "We're at a size and scale now where it's important we can give liquidity to investors, we can use the public markets to attract more talent, and we can use the public markets also to go on and acquire more businesses," he said. "We think it's about time that we do list."
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

SIX, BearingPoint Look to Roll Out Fully Digital Payments, Request-To-Pay Solution

Management and technology consulting company BearingPoint and Swiss financial market infrastructure operator SIX have joined forces to develop a fully integrated invoice-to-payment service that will be rolled out in Europe, potentially in 2023, the companies announced in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 16). The companies are partnering to create...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Latin American Companies Reap Benefits of Digitizing B2B Payments

As companies in Latin America looked for ways to operate with more agility and flexibility during the pandemic, Clara saw an opportunity to provide them with an entire spend management solution. And as many of its customers operate across different countries in the region, the company is expanding its footprint, as well.
TRAVEL
Seekingalpha.com

Meta's WhatsApp introduces crypto payments feature with Novi digital wallet

Meta's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp launches a new feature that allows a "limited number of people" in the U.S. to send and receive money in a chat using cryptocurrency, Novi Leader Stephane Kasriel writes in a tweet. The feature is powered by Novi, Meta's (FB) digital wallet that launched as a pilot...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy