Team Blake: Lana Scott, "Things a Man Oughta Know" by Lainey Wilson. Last night, Lana Scott really let it rip with that Carrie Underwood song so this quieter song is a bit anticlimactic, although it does play to Lana's storytelling strengths. Her voice sounds exhausted and the vocals aren't as strong as we typically hear from her. Kelly Clarkson tells her that "as a Country fan, we need voices like you," praising her "Pam Tillis vibe." Coach Blake loves the song choice because it showed off her storytelling ability, her personality, and she even snuck in a power note. He thinks she can do it all. Will Team Blake have three artists in the finale?

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO