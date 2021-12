The promise of a new game in the System Shock franchise has been a dream of many players for a number of years now. Since the second game was released all the way back in 1999, the series has continued to round out the top of many people’s lists of favorite FPS horror games from that era. Even though 2007’s BioShock was essentially a spiritual successor to the PC classic, fans have yet to receive another true entry in the series. While the remake of System Shock has been in the works for some time now, updates on the title have been a bit sparse. However, recent reports suggest that it will finally be coming out next year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO