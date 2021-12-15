ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

3D Hangouts – PyLeap, Edge Lit Acrylic and Thwomp

By Noe Ruiz
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article3D Hangouts – PyLeap, Edge Lit Acrylic and Thwomp. This week @adafruit we’re checking out PyLeap and Glider apps for BLE circuit python devices! Prototyping a neopixel project with edge lit acrylic. Timelapse this week is of the thwomp from super Mario made as a storage box for nintendo switch carts,...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Adafruit Learning System Weekly Update: PyLeap Edition

Since my last Adafruit Learning System update, we published quite a few new guides. Learn how to create a Macro Pad with giant switches, create a Nunchuck controlled laser cat toy, make a Trinkey true random number generator, and more!. Favorite New Guide. With CircuitPython, you can read the information...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Jane Velkovski on the life-changing power of assistive technologies

“This chair is my legs — this chair is my life,” says accessibility champion Jane Velkovski, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). With clarity and poise, he shares how his first motorized wheelchair empowered him with independence and ability — and why assistive technology should be available to anyone who needs it. “Freedom of movement, no matter on legs or on wheels, is a human right,” he says.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

PyLeap App

PyLeap is an app for iOS and iPadOS. It allows you to collect complete projects from the Adafruit Learn System, and transfer them directly to your Circuit Playground Bluefruit without opening a code editor or connecting to a computer.
CELL PHONES
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Pixel Patterns @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Create patterns of NeoPixels using for loops and the range() command. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thwomp#Neopixel#Ios Pyleap Youtube Video#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram
adafruit.com

Web Bowl #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Sized for Predator printbed, scales down as far as 50% fine. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4940150. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Swivel Pulley Block with Bearing #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After discovering the 608 bearing concepts that were out there, I wanted to put them into a situation where they could be tested in a real-world scenario – and a block seemed like a great starting point. This is a block like you see on sailboats, and is designed for 1/2 inch line.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

A thank you for the Mu Python Editor from students in China #Python #Education

A video thank you to Nicholas Tollervey with thanks for the Mu Python Editor from a class of Python students in China. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Mbed online compiler “retirement” @arm @ARMmbed #mbed

Heads up folks – the Mbed online compiler is in “retirement” soon – The Mbed team first released a browser-based IDE in 2010, making it quicker and easier to write software for Arm based microcontrollers. Since then, the Online Compiler has been used by hundreds of thousands of developers around the world, and many embedded products have started life there. It’s also where many of you learned to write C++ for microcontrollers thanks to wide adoption for university teaching.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Autonomous Moth Trap #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Donald Hobern published the video above of hundreds of insects from the Moth Trap Project:. This project seeks to build an automated moth trap with a machine learning identification model for Canberra moths (and other insects) based on the design published earlier this year by Kim Bjerge and colleagues in the journal Sensors.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

My Top 5+ Maker Tips for 2021

I publish a weekly tips newsletter called Gareth’s Tips, Tools, and Shop Tales. Earlier in the week, on Boing Boing, I posted my annual round-up of the best tips for 2021. Here are my top five of those (OK, with a bonus tip). Sprue Hacking. Anyone who’s done any...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Retro Computer Console @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

Cool new project from kevinmcaleer up on Hackster.io. The design for project is based on the Cray-1 Supercomputer from the 1970s. I wanted to create something fun to go along with this project, so I found a photo of a console from the Cray-1 brochure of a woman using a console. I designed the console in Fusion 360, using the photo as an inspiration, and using the Hyperpixel 4.0 display as a key measurement around which everything else is based.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Life Isn’t Fare Motion Graphics #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Fun vintage vibes from this art project they ran on a Pi. Life Isn't Fare Motion Graphics from Eric Abarbanell on Vimeo. This is the motion graphics loop that played at my senior art show, Life Isn’t Fare. It’s one full animation and two bumpers stitched together to make a 5 minute loop. We put it onto a Raspberry Pi, then to a few different converters, and eventually played the whole thing through a vintage 1980’s TV. The blur effect was added to help “sell” the bumpers as being period, even if the animation itself is crisp.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT

COMING SOON – Adafruit QT Py ESP32-S2 WiFi Dev Board with STEMMA QT. Coming soon! Sign up to be notified when these are in stock!. What has your favorite Espressif WiFi microcontroller, comes with our favorite connector – the STEMMA QT, a chainable I2C port, and has lots of Flash and RAM memory for your next IoT project? What will make your next IoT project flyyyyy? What a cutie pie! Or is it… a QT Py? This diminutive dev board comes with one of our new favorite lil chips, the ESP32-S2!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Make a Money Tracking Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Norbert Zare shared this robot that tracks money (and faces) on Hackaday.io:. I couldn’t find a money tracker robot on the internet so I built one! 🙂. In this project I used a Raspberry Pi 3 B+ , two servo motors (SG90) , a Pi camera and a pan/tilt head.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Internet-Connected Pinball Machine #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Problem: Physical pinball machines aren’t mobile. Solution: Raspbery Pi and iot. SurrogateTV lets you play real pinball machines remotely from anywhere. Fun video and project from a couple years ago:. 🦇 For Batman Day 2019 we teamed up with pinball celebrity DeadFlip (aka. Jack Danger) we built our first...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

I made a golf bag that shoots your clubs #RaspberryPi #PiDay @Raspberry_Pi @Nick_0Hara

Check out this golf bag build that shoots out your preferred club via a remote or voice commands. It uses a Raspberry Pi (watch the video to see). Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Give the Gift of AdaBox

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an email...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy