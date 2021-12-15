ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Marquise Gilbert, top JUCO safety, signs with Auburn

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After committing to Auburn on Monday, Marquise Gilbert has officially signed with the Tigers.

Gilbert is the No. 1 JUCO safety in the country and No. 7 JUCO player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

He is from Palm Coast, Florida, and plays for Hutchinson Community College. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Gilbert played in 10 games for the Blue Dragons this season and made 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and broke up two passes.

He has three years of eligibility remaining and is an early enrollee. Gilbert is expected to immediately contend for playing time at safety, a position where you always need more depth.

