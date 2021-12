(Washington, DC) — US Senator Chuck Grassley is applauding unanimous passage of a bill he co-sponsored to target methamphetamine abuse. The Iowa Republican says it aims to bring better help to addicts and greater punishment for meth dealers. Grassley says the bill designates meth as an emerging threat and directs the Office of National Drug Control Policy to develop a nationwide plan to address the rising use of meth. He says the Methamphetamine Response Act aims to fight addiction in rural communities and beef up the government’s ability to fight the drug. Iowa had a record 369 drug overdose deaths in 2020.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO