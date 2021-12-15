5 goals puts W-DC over Bagley-Fosston

Alex Ovechkin is definitely one of the most passionate guys on the ice night after night. The Washington Capitals star has no issue telling any of his teammates when they've done something wrong. That was on full display Friday night after Daniel Sprong gave up a scoring chance to the Winnipeg Jets while the Caps were on the powerplay. You can clearly see Ovechkin yelling at Sprong on the bench, telling him what he did wrong. It appears he says "Spronger, go to the f***ing goal!"

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO