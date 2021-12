Ubisoft has now made it official: Splinter Cell Remake is now in the works. After all the rumors and supposed-to-be leaks, the developers have made it come true. According to the latest post on Ubisoft’s official website, the game company has now greenlit the development of the remake. The development will be led by Ubisoft Toronto. The game itself will be rebuilt from the ground up by using Ubisoft’s own game engine the Snowdrop engine. This is the same engine they used to developer Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the upcoming Star Wars game. It will developer new generation visuals, gameplay, and dynamic lighting and shadows.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO