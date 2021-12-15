Primary win positions Edwards to join state senate

Lydia Edwards wins special election primary

BOSTON — Supporters of Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards showered congratulations upon the East Boston Democrat after her win Tuesday in a special election primary against Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio.

Edwards faces no opponent in the Jan. 11 special election and is poised next month to fill the seat former Sen. Joe Boncore of Winthrop gave up when he joined the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

In the Senate, she has pledged to “continue fighting for workers, renters, unions, immigrants, teachers, to make our commonwealth more affordable, more inclusive, and more democratic.”

In March, Get Konnected! awarded its Boston’s Most Impactful Black Women designation to Edwards, and one Massachusetts House member said she looked forward to more representation from women of color.

“Warmest of welcomes to @LydiaMEdwards who is joining our WoC ranks at the State House w/ @SenChangDiaz @RepChynahTyler @TeamTram @NikaElugardo @votelizmiranda @erika4rep @RepVannaHoward @TeamBrandy617. We’re finally up to historic double digit numbers!” tweeted Framingham Rep. Maria Robinson.

Also on Twitter, Sen. Edward Markey called Edwards “a fighter and visionary who is going to lead the charge for environmental and climate justice in the State House.”

“Lydia Edwards ran a strong campaign focused on the issues that are affecting people’s lives every day. She sees the disproportionate impacts that our current energy system and siting process have on environmental justice communities and she’s committed to working on a solution,” said Massachusetts Action Fund Executive Director Clare Kelly. “Standing in solidarity with East Boston residents against the harmful substation, she has been an outspoken advocate for community control over energy systems and cleaner, safer energy alternatives.”

The Edwards campaign describes her as “raised all over the world by her military mom.” Before serving on the city council, Edwards worked as a public interest attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services focusing on access to unemployment insurance, back wages, fair treatment for domestic workers, and combating human trafficking. She also coordinated a statewide campaign to pass the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.

