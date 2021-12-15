ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Primary win positions Edwards to join state senate

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oh13b_0dNZUVmd00
Lydia Edwards wins special election primary

BOSTON — Supporters of Boston City Councilor Lydia Edwards showered congratulations upon the East Boston Democrat after her win Tuesday in a special election primary against Revere School Committee member Anthony D’Ambrosio.

Edwards faces no opponent in the Jan. 11 special election and is poised next month to fill the seat former Sen. Joe Boncore of Winthrop gave up when he joined the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council.

In the Senate, she has pledged to “continue fighting for workers, renters, unions, immigrants, teachers, to make our commonwealth more affordable, more inclusive, and more democratic.”

In March, Get Konnected! awarded its Boston’s Most Impactful Black Women designation to Edwards, and one Massachusetts House member said she looked forward to more representation from women of color.

“Warmest of welcomes to @LydiaMEdwards who is joining our WoC ranks at the State House w/ @SenChangDiaz @RepChynahTyler @TeamTram @NikaElugardo @votelizmiranda @erika4rep @RepVannaHoward @TeamBrandy617. We’re finally up to historic double digit numbers!” tweeted Framingham Rep. Maria Robinson.

Also on Twitter, Sen. Edward Markey called Edwards “a fighter and visionary who is going to lead the charge for environmental and climate justice in the State House.”

“Lydia Edwards ran a strong campaign focused on the issues that are affecting people’s lives every day. She sees the disproportionate impacts that our current energy system and siting process have on environmental justice communities and she’s committed to working on a solution,” said Massachusetts Action Fund Executive Director Clare Kelly. “Standing in solidarity with East Boston residents against the harmful substation, she has been an outspoken advocate for community control over energy systems and cleaner, safer energy alternatives.”

The Edwards campaign describes her as “raised all over the world by her military mom.” Before serving on the city council, Edwards worked as a public interest attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services focusing on access to unemployment insurance, back wages, fair treatment for domestic workers, and combating human trafficking. She also coordinated a statewide campaign to pass the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Airports get 1st portion of funds from infrastructure deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island airports have received the first portion of funds from the $1 trillion infrastructure deal, the state’s congressional delegation announced Friday. U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline said the fiscal 2022 funding from the infrastructure...
U.S. POLITICS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Harvard University moving to remote learning in January

BOSTON — Harvard University will move to remote work and learning for the first three weeks of January. The Cambridge institution made the announcement on Saturday, citing the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, as well as the growing presence of the Omicron variant. Officials say only students...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MassHousing awards grants for new substance-free housing

BOSTON — MassHousing has awarded grant funding to create 46 new affordable, substance-free housing units and preserve an additional 35 sober homes. MassHousing, the quasi-public agency that provides financing for affordable housing in the state, announced the grants Friday. It said that nearly $630,000 in grants were awarded. MassHousing...
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winthrop, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
City
East Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
City
Winthrop, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Government
City
Framingham, MA
City
Revere, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State selects 2 projects, doubling offshore wind commitment

BOSTON — Massachusetts is doubling its commitment to offshore wind energy. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Friday that it has agreed to purchase an additional 1,600 megawatts as part of its third round of bidding for offshore wind power. That brings the total to be procured by the state from wind energy to 3,200 megawatts, or enough to power 1.6 million homes, the administration said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mask requirement for Boston Catholic churches in effect

BOSTON — A mask mandate for Catholic churches in the Boston area is taking effect this weekend as Christmas approaches. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston said masks will be required for all holiday Masses and other church services, including weddings and funerals. The mandate takes effect Saturday and expires on Jan. 17.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy