ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Investments hires two female executives to leadership team

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeXoW_0dNZUOqm00
LIV Golf Investments announced the hiriting of Monica Fee as its Senior Vice President, Global Head of Partnerships.

On Wednesday LIV Golf Investments, the new golf entity backed by the Public Investment Fund which operates on behalf of the government of Saudi Arabia, announced Monica Fee as its Senior Vice President, Global Head of Partnerships and Lily Kenny as Head of Strategy.

“I am very pleased to welcome Monica and Lily to LIV Golf Investments to help lead our company’s ambitious plans to expand our global corporate presence and grow the game of golf around the world,” said Sean Bratches, Chief Commercial Officer of LIV Golf Investments. “This is an exciting time for all of us as we grow our team, and the appointments of Monica and Lily is the latest show of force of how we are strengthening the commercial arm of the business.”

Fee, a former Property Sales Agent at CAA Sports, will work to identify key partners “to grow the sport of golf across the world.”

“I look forward to bringing my creativity and sponsorship expertise to the LIV Golf Investments team, helping to grow the game and link leading brands to a new global sports property,” said Fee. “It is an honor to join Sean’s team and be part of something truly groundbreaking in the world of sport.”

“The game of golf has immense potential for growth, and I am eager to leverage my expertise and tap into the game’s true potential,” said Kenny, who previously worked with Amazon.

Opinion: Let ‘grow the game’ die of shame at the Saudi International

No players have committed to play for the new venture, largely criticized as a way for the Saudi government to “sportswash” its controversial human rights record. According to LIV Golf, the PIF is its majority shareholder and is, “one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio.” The fund’s chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the son of Saudi Arabia’s king.

Despite the lack of player support at this time, LIV Golf Investments is putting together a C-suite of industry executives with deep experience.

Will Staeger, who has worked with sports brands like ESPN and WWE, is the group’s new Chief Media Officer. Former PGA Tour rules official Slugger White joined as Vice President of Rules & Competition Management. Bratches, also a former ESPN executive, was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer. Ron Cross, who spent 30 years between the PGA Tour and Augusta National, is the Chief Events Officer. Atul Khosla, who most recently served as the chief corporate development and brand officer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was hired last week as LIV Golf’s Chief Operating Officer.

The new golf venture has previously announced its intention to begin competition in the spring of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Adobe Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

Adobe announced changes to the company’s executive team. Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager, Digital Experience Business and Worldwide Field Operations, has been promoted to President of Adobe’s Digital Experience business and David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president, Digital Media, has been promoted to President of Adobe’s Digital Media business. As Adobe Presidents, Chakravarthy and Wadhwani will be responsible for the strategy and execution of their respective businesses. Under their leadership, the company will continue to invest in growth initiatives to accelerate its category-defining innovation and product leadership as the transition to a digital-first world continues.
BUSINESS
dailycoffeenews.com

Saudi Arabia Investing in Coffee Production with ‘Coffee City’

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has signed a 15-year agreement with an agricultural society to promote coffee production and create a model farm. The discovery of coffee as a drink on lands that form modern-day Saudi Arabia predates the discovery of petroleum and the establishment of...
AGRICULTURE
franchising.com

Unleashed Brands Expands Leadership Team with Two Key New Hires

Platform Company of Kid-Focused Brands Appoints New VP of Marketing & Brand Relations and New SVP of Real Estate, Design and Construction to Help with Rapid Growth. December 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology and The Little Gym, announced today two hires in newly-created positions to assist with the company’s rapid growth. Abby Fogel joins the team as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Relations, and Kristin Taylor has been named Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Design and Construction.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Investment#Sovereign Wealth Funds#Property Sales Agent#Caa Sports#The Liv Golf Investments#Pif
aithority.com

HistoWiz Strengthens Leadership Team With Key New Hires

HistoWiz, the leading digital histopathology service company, announced the addition of three key individuals to its leadership team. The appointments are a result of the company’s recent $32 million Series A financing to scale its operations and accelerate its growth in the preclinical histopathology market. Julie Teruya-Feldstein, MD, Chief...
BUSINESS
The Press

Butchershop Global, a Growth and Transformation Company, Strengthens Leadership Team with New Hire Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop® Global, a Growth and Transformation company, welcomes Natalie Corr as Vice President, Global Operations. In the new role, Corr will be responsible for Butchershop's project operations with employees and client partners. She will steamline current practices and shape new methods for process improvement, optimizing workflows across Butchershop's five core product offerings: strategy and consulting, brand and content, digital and product, performance and media, and venture and incubation. Corr will report directly to Associate Partner and Chief Operating Officer Katherine Cambouris.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Stagwell Media Network Announces Executive Leadership to Spearhead Investments, Partnerships & Client Experience

Global network appoints Jon Schaaf, Shannon Pruitt, and Rick Acampora to deliver an evolved future-facing strategy that drives innovation, scale, efficiencies, and differentiation across clients and partners. Stagwell Media Network, part of Stagwell Inc, announced expanded leadership to further evolve the agency’s investment profile, with a focus on partnerships, innovation,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Convene Announces Promotions For Executive Leadership Team And Hires New Head of Technology

Convene, the leading business hospitality company that provides premium physical, virtual, and hybrid meeting and workplace solutions, with 23 spaces located in key urban centers throughout the US and London, announced a handful of significant promotions for its executive leadership team. In addition, the company recently hired a new head of technology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Saudi Arabia funds target investments of $5 bln in Bahrain - BNA

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia funds and entities target investments of $5 billion in development projects in Bahrain, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday following a meeting between Saudi and Bahraini crown princes in Manama. Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived...
MIDDLE EAST
martechseries.com

Unstoppable Domains Hires AWS and IBM Veteran Sandy Carter to Executive Team

One of the most influential women in technology joins Unstoppable Domains to help build the future of Web3. Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, today announced the hiring of seasoned Fortune 25 leader Sandy Carter from AWS to its executive team. Sandy will serve as Senior Vice President of Business Development, building a global team to expand Unstoppable Domains’ partnerships and integrations to help the company scale to new heights.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

The least surprising news of 2021: Facebook voted the worst company in America

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has been named the worst company of 2021, with a survey declaring the controversial social network to be the most upsetting for a wide range of grievances.
BUSINESS
Variety

Global Sales of U.K. TV Shows Dip, Library Content Deals Soar, Pact TV Exports Report Reveals

Global sales of British TV shows in 2020/21 declined 3.3% to £1.4 billion ($1.8 billion), the TV Exports Report from U.K. screen sector trade body Pact reveals. COVID-19 affected production in the U.K.. however, producers enjoyed robust back catalogue sales. Library content more than four years old accounted for a third of sales, a 22% uptick from the previous year. Drama proved to be the most popular genre, accounting for 53% of export revenues, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year. “I May Destroy You” and “It’s a Sin” were among the most popular titles. Factual shows accounted...
TV SHOWS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
104K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy