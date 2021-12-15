ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tiger Woods delighted by video comparing son Charlie's golf mannerisms to his own

By Charles Curtis, For The Win
 3 days ago
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be teeing it up once again at the PNC Championship later this week for a two-day, 36-hole event.

It’s huge for a couple of reasons – first, it’s Tiger’s return to competing for the first time since his horrifying car crash.

Second? We get to see the father and son play together, which gave us some amazing highlights last year, showing the similarities between the two, from their swings to their warmups.

In fact, there was a supercut made with all those similarities, and we can’t stop watching a video of Tiger watching that video. It’s a delight:

And there’s more of this in store for later in the week.

Comments / 1

Golf.com

This is the one thing Charlie Woods has that young Tiger Woods didn’t

Tiger Woods was handed a smartphone, was told to tap the screen and when he did, both the screen and his face lit up. There the 15-time major champion was, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. And there was his son, Charlie, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. The PGA Tour had put together the video soon after Charlie’s appearance at last year’s PNC Championship, it logged over 75 million views (!), and now it was getting another.
GOLF
Golf.com

Who is Charlie Woods’ caddie at the PNC Championship?

Tiger Woods has returned to the golf course, and so has his regular caddie, Joe LaCava. And, since Tiger has returned at the PNC Championship, that means his son, Charlie Woods, is also there. As for Charlie’s caddie? Also a LaCava — Joe LaCava Jr. It’s a father/son...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas some tough-love advice

ORLANDO — The first time Justin Thomas played with Tiger Woods in a tournament setting, he was coming off the best stretch of golf of his life. He’d begun 2017 with back-to-back wins in Hawaii. He’d finished the year with his first major championship, his first playoff victory and a win at the CJ Cup. He’d picked up his first PGA Tour Player of the Year title and ascended to No. 3 in the world. And then he finished the season off with a trip to the Bahamas to play Woods’ Hero World Challenge, where he got paired with his childhood hero.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods taking a cart on the PGA Tour? He had a strong opinion on the matter.

Tiger Woods is back hitting bombs, making birdies and generally having a grand old time on the golf course again. It was such a joy to watch him and his son Charlie make their way around the Ritz-Carlton Orlando course during the PNC Championship pro-am Friday that it almost made you forget that the elder Woods still has a steep hill to ascend before he’s ready to walk 18 holes again, let alone walk four-plus rounds on a 7,300-yard PGA Tour setup.
GOLF
Golf.com

After round with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas’ dad ‘surprised’ by progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods hasn’t yet hit a shot at the 2021 PNC Championship — but the hype arrived before he did. The latest and best-sourced reporting on Woods’ recovery came straight from the mouth of Mike Thomas. That’s Mike Thomas, Justin’s father, Justin’s coach, Woods’ frequent playing partner and the PNC’s defending champion.
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Charlie Woods looks just like dad Tiger in sinking birdie putt

Charlie Woods looked an awful lot like his dad in sinking a 25-foot putt at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Tiger’s 12-year-old son looked like he belonged on the fourth hole at the pro-am tournament, in which major champions play alongside family members. Charlie finished seventh at the event in 2020, and looked even sharper putting for birdie here.
GOLF
wbch.com

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf alongside 12-year-old son Charlie

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Just months after sustaining serious injuries in a car accident, Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf on Friday. Woods, who suffered comminuted open fractures to his right tibia and fibia in February, hit the links with his 12-year-old son, Charlie. The father-son duo are participating...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf.com

John Daly being John Daly and a Tiger Woods report | PNC Diary, Day 2

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whenever I’m at a golf tournament in person I’m reminded of the ways in which golfers are different from their public reputations. These are real people, after all, not internet caricatures. But sometimes the internet caricatures have some truth to them. Sometimes they’re self-reinforcing,...
ORLANDO, FL
