Dan Abrams on Mark Meadows and interviewing Bill O'Reilly | Morning in America

On Wednesday, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, announced that his committee would move to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt. The committee had first subpoenaed Meadows last month, asking him to provide documents and testify under oath about then-President Donald Trump's attempt to seize power. Meadows at first claimed that the doctrine of executive privilege barred him from cooperating with the committee. Then he reversed himself and agreed to be deposed. In the end, according to Thompson, Meadows provided some documents but withheld hundreds of others—and offered to answer investigators' questions only in writing, rather than submit to an interview under oath. In the wake of Thompson's threat, Meadows responded with legal action of his own—he's now suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

