UK Watchdog Teaches Coinbase, Kraken, and Others How to Advertise Crypto

Cryptocurrency trading volume has increased exponentially and investing in digital collectibles is going mainstream. Therefore, crypto trading platforms Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and SoFi (SOFI) should benefit. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.San Francisco-based Coinbase Global , Inc. (COIN) provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. It offers the primary financial account in the crypto-economy for retail users and a marketplace with a liquidity pool for transactions in crypto assets for institutions. In comparison, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), which is also San Francisco-based, is a finance company that operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments.
