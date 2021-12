Remember only a few months ago when everyone was mortified about Nick Sirianni’s awkward press conferences and his rock-paper-scissors antics in the offseason? Sirianni’s unique approach to head coaching had everyone up in arms about how serious of a coach that he could be. Well it’s Week 15, and the Eagles are right smack dab in the middle of the playoff hunt in a season that was viewed as a transition year. A year where the primary goal was to evaluate Jalen Hurts and his long term future with the team. While that question is yet to be answered, I think we’ve seen enough to conclude that Nick Sirianni can coach in this league.

