Physicians Formula Rosé All Day Glow Squad $8 at Ulta

musingsofamuse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeads up, guys! Grab the Physicians Formula Rosé All Day Glow Squad Set for $8 at ulta.com today! The set is currently $10...

www.musingsofamuse.com

musingsofamuse.com

My Experience With Homeworx Candle Shipping from Ulta

As you know Homeworx Candles are on sale at ulta.com! The larger 4-Wick Candles are $15 each which is a steal! Sadly, I’ve had the worst experience with candles shipping from Ulta. The last time I ordered four candles from Homeworx and they came cracked and broken. That wasn’t a big deal as I thought I’d call Ulta and they’d send out a new shipment.
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta 20% Off Online and Pick Up In Store Order

For the next two days enjoy 20% off select brands when you order online at ulta.com and pick up in-store. Use code HOLIDAY21. The code works on select prestige brands like Tarte, Urban Decay, Clinique, Too Faced, Bare Minerals, Buxom, and more. And don’t forget you can use code 919872...
musingsofamuse.com

2 for $30 Benefit Mascaras at Ulta

Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She’s in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn’t a super model. But she’s passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer’s remorse. If you’re that person feel free to reach out and leave a comment or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Bloglovin‘.
musingsofamuse.com

Create Your Own Happy Fragrance Set from Clinique $39 ($150 Value)

Clinique Creat Your Own Happy Set is now on sale for $39 at clinique.com (and get 30% off all full-priced items with code JOY30). The set contains six full-size My Happy Fragrances! These retail for $25 each and you’re getting six full-size ones (0.5 oz each) for $39!. Enjoy!
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
MindBodyGreen

How 7 Holistic Beauty Experts Keep Their Skin Glowing All Year Long

It's that time of the year when my complexion looks decidedly less glowy. (Hurray, just in time for the holiday season! For me, duller skin is the result of a complicated mix of the colder weather, undulating eating habits, a few more cocktails than I'm used to, and lack of restorative sleep. Now, 30 (ahem, 30-plus) years in this skin has given me some insights on how I can best tweak my routine to account for a December-induced dull. And many of those tips I gladly share with you on this here website.
temptalia.com

Gucci Peggy Taupe & Call It a Day Brilliant Glow Care Lipsticks Review & Swatches

Gucci Beauty Peggy Taupe (204) Brilliant Glow Care Lipstick ($42.00 for 0.06 oz.) is a medium brown with subtle, warm rosy undertones and a glossy finish. It had sheer to semi-sheer color payoff that adhered evenly across my lips and didn’t catch on imperfections, which was a nice surprise–these sheerer, more emollient balm-like formulas often do.
houstonmirror.com

Tips to give you natural glow on your wedding day

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Tying the knot with your one and only is a huge deal and therefore every preparation done for this day should be perfect and must be worth remembering for the rest of your lives. Putting your best foot forward is immensely important to not...
musingsofamuse.com

Here’s What I Purchased On Sale at Versed Today

Versed is having a great sale today! I just picked up a few items for myself. You might want to indulge too! One of my absolute favorites I grabbed up was the Fix Emergency Eye Mask! I LOVE THIS STUFF! So hydrating for my dry eyes! I have a tube open currently but at $12.59 you can be sure I grabbed a back up!
In Style

I Can Always Rely on This $9 Face Wash to Save My Skin Overnight, and Over 17,000 Amazon Ratings Agree

This month, my skin went through some sort of breakout that felt like a teenager acting out in some sort of inexplicable angst. My skin became riddled with bumps that weren't exactly zits, a few actual zits, some welts, and incredibly clogged pores along my t-zone. The breakout combined with the looming staring down an isolated Covid holiday season has stressed me out, which only made the breakouts worse. Thus, I reverted to a $9 face wash that saved me before in a time of need.
The Independent

10 best night creams to add to your bedtime routine right now

After a long day, the last thing you want to be doing is a complicated skincare routine – we get it. However, if there’s one skincare product you shouldn’t be skipping in the evenings, it’s night cream. Make boosting your beauty sleep with skincare that works overtime as regular as brushing your teeth before bed, and you’ll find you have the most hydrated, plumpest complexion yet.One of the most popular skincare questions beauty editors get asked is whether a separate night cream really is necessary. Isn’t our morning moisturiser good enough? In short, the answer is no. “Our skin’s requirements...
musingsofamuse.com

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow 50% With Free Shipping Today

Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow is 50% Off today only ($14) with free shipping! If you’re interested you can also pick up the Take the Site Home Set which includes the entire Kosas Collection in sample form forms for $35. Your $35 will be refunded to you in the form of an online kosas.com credit.
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
