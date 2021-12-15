Meet Netflix's The Future Diary cast, Maai Nakasone & Takuto Wakamatsu

Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series has discovered its Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi, Gran Gran and Suki’s mother Yukari. Elizabeth Yu (“All My Love”), plays Azula, the daughter of Fire Lord Ozai and sister to Zuko. She’s a fire-bending prodigy and relentless perfectionist who will stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne. Maria Zhang will play Suki, the leader of an elite female fighting force known as the Kyoshi Warriors. Yvonne Chapman (“Family Law”) will play the legendary warrior Avatar Kyoshi, revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice. Tamlyn Tomita (“Cobra Kai”) will play Suki’s mother Yukari, the fiercely protective mayor of Kyoshi Island. Finally, Casey Camp-Horinek (“Reservation Dogs”) will play Gran Gran, the compassionate matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe and Katara and Sokka’s grandmother.
Comments / 0