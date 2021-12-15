Meet Netflix's The Future Diary cast, Maai Nakasone & Takuto Wakamatsu

Since its debut in the fall of 2020, Stargirl has been a big hit for The CW. The superhero series centers around a high school student named Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who becomes Stargirl and enlists the help of her friends to create a new Justice Society of America (JSA). Although the main characters in the show are teenagers, Stargirl appeals to viewers of all ages. The show is full of action and drama and it also isn’t lacking in the special effects department. Now in its second season, Stargirl is still going strong and the show’s talented cast is a big part of the reason. Even though many of the show’s stars were relatively unknown before the series, they have shown exactly why they deserve to be in the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Stargirl season 2.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO