Meet Netflix's The Future Diary cast, Maai Nakasone & Takuto Wakamatsu

By Filiz Mustafa
realitytitbit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Future Diary is a new reality show on Netflix – let’s meet the cast and get to know them better. The streaming giant boasts a large portfolio of reality dating shows such as Love Is Blind, Dating Around, Too Hot to Handle and many more. The...

www.realitytitbit.com

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Bruce from Twentysomethings' scar is "beautiful", say Netflix fans

Twentysomethings: Austin saw a group of strangers move into a home together. One part of fan favorite Bruce Stephenson’s appearance is his head scar, which viewers have described as “beautiful”. From finding love to finding themselves, settling into a new city and leaving behind old jobs and...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Exploring if Netflix's Twentysomethings Austin is scripted or real

Netflix is bringing out some seriously binge-worthy series in 2021 and Twentysomethings: Austin is one of them. The show sees eight young people all up sticks and move to Austin to start a whole new life. Some are looking to kickstart their careers while others want to live their lives as their true authentic selves.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Rebelde' trailer introduces cast of Netflix reboot

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Rebelde reboot. The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Tuesday featuring the cast. Rebelde is a reboot of the Mexican telenovela of the same name, which aired from 2004 to 2006 and launched the real-life band RBD. The original series was itself a remake of the Argentine series Rebelde Way.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Netflix's 'Twenty Somethings Austin' cast on Instagram

Netflix is set to debut Twenty Somethings Austin on Friday, December 10 and we take a look at the cast members ahead of the show’s release, in this article. The heart-warming trailer for the brand new series dropped on Thursday (December 9) and from the trailer, it looks like there are many things that make the show stand out amongst a sea of other dating shows.
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Casts Its Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi and More

Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series has discovered its Azula, Suki, Avatar Kyoshi, Gran Gran and Suki’s mother Yukari. Elizabeth Yu (“All My Love”), plays Azula, the daughter of Fire Lord Ozai and sister to Zuko. She’s a fire-bending prodigy and relentless perfectionist who will stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne. Maria Zhang will play Suki, the leader of an elite female fighting force known as the Kyoshi Warriors. Yvonne Chapman (“Family Law”) will play the legendary warrior Avatar Kyoshi, revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice. Tamlyn Tomita (“Cobra Kai”) will play Suki’s mother Yukari, the fiercely protective mayor of Kyoshi Island. Finally, Casey Camp-Horinek (“Reservation Dogs”) will play Gran Gran, the compassionate matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe and Katara and Sokka’s grandmother.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Stargirl Season 2

Since its debut in the fall of 2020, Stargirl has been a big hit for The CW. The superhero series centers around a high school student named Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who becomes Stargirl and enlists the help of her friends to create a new Justice Society of America (JSA). Although the main characters in the show are teenagers, Stargirl appeals to viewers of all ages. The show is full of action and drama and it also isn’t lacking in the special effects department. Now in its second season, Stargirl is still going strong and the show’s talented cast is a big part of the reason. Even though many of the show’s stars were relatively unknown before the series, they have shown exactly why they deserve to be in the spotlight. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Stargirl season 2.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Netflix's Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Adds Five New Cast Members

Netflix has revealed that actors Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, Tamlyn Tomita, Yvonne Chapman, and Casey Camp-Horinek have joined the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, based on the popular animated Nickelodeon series. Filming of the series began recently in Vancouver in what has been described as a "virtual production stage...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Netflix's Selling Tampa cast, Alexis, Rena and co

Following the huge success of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the streaming service is back with a brand new series based in a fresh location of Tampa, Florida. Selling Tampa dropped on Netflix on December 15th and features a group of smart, strong women who run Allure Realty. From selling houses...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Wait, Is ‘Vampire Diaries’ Leaving Netflix?!

If you are as obsessed with the adventures of Elena and the Salvatore brothers as we are — and possibly mid-series binging it for the third time, you might have heard the rumor that the show is leaving Netflix soon. The streaming giant has been the home of The Vampire Diaries catalog for a number of years, but now, uber VPD fans fear they may have to follow the series to another platform. Is The Vampire Diaries leaving Netflix for good? Is it moving to a new home? Or, is it destined to be found only on occasional syndicated TV or worse, DVD collections? Read on to find out the official fate of this much-beloved supernatural romance drama.
TV SERIES

