Resolve Systems

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson & Fistel, LLP is investigating potential legal claims for investors in the companies listed below. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management. Recently, class action complaints were filed against Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley for allegedly selling large amounts of shares on or about March 25, 2021, based upon material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its stock positions because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO