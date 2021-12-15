ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago
Resolve Systems Appoints Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product to Accelerate Current Growth. CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec....

The Press

Resolve Systems Appoints Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product to Accelerate Current Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced the appointment of Sean Heuer as Vice President of Product, reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing innovation. Sean is responsible for accelerating the adoption of Resolve's intelligent IT automation solutions for its hundreds of enterprise and service provider customers across the globe.
The Press

The Press

