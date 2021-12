A neurotransmitter is a part of neurons that are there in the human brain. They are millions in numbers and work as a chemical messenger in different parts of the brain. In the brain, in different areas, different neurons are present, which work differently. Each neuron acts in a specific condition only, and because of these neurons, only the body can carry out various functions. They have a deep impact on motor movement, expression, balancing the body and almost every function that the body goes through. It is with the help of neurotransmitters that each neuron can communicate with another neuron. This process is a little complicated, but here is an attempt to explain it in simple words.

