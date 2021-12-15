City of Alexandria Announces Schedule of Services for Week of Christmas and New Year’s Day Holidays

For Immediate Release: December 15, 2021

All City of Alexandria government offices will be closed Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday; and Friday, December 31, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Other schedule changes and openings are listed below.

Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA): On Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (4101 Eisenhower Ave.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment only, for both virtual and in-shelter animal visiting opportunities. To make an appointment, visit AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-by-Appointment. The shelter will be closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1. For animal emergencies or wildlife concerns, call 703.746.4444.

Courts: The Alexandria Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court will be closed Thursday, December 23; Friday, December 24; Thursday, December 30; and Friday, December 31. The Court Service Unit will be closed Thursday, December 23; Friday, December 24; and Friday, December 31.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV): All DMV customer service centers in Northern Virginia (including 2681 Mill Rd.) will be closed Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25 as well as Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Health Facilities: The Alexandria Health Department (4480 King St.), Flora Krause Casey Health Center (1200 N. Howard St.) and Teen Wellness Center at Alexandria City High School (3330 King St.) will be closed Thursday, December 23; Friday, December 24; and Friday, December 31.

Historic Alexandria: All City of Alexandria museums, with the exception of the Alexandria Archaeology Museum, will be closed on Friday, December 24; Saturday, December 25; Friday, December 31; and Saturday, January 1. The Alexandria Archaeology Museum (105 N. Union St.) will be open Friday, December 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, December 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 703.746.4554 or visit alexandriava.gov/Historic and follow Historic Alexandria on social media.

Hotlines: All emergency hotlines operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including the child protective services hotline at 703.746.5800; the domestic violence hotline at 703.746.4911; the emergency mental health services or substance abuse crisis hotline at 703.746.3401; the adult protective services hotline at 1.888.832.3858; and the sexual assault hotline at 703.683.7273.

Impound Facility: The City’s Impound Facility (5249 Eisenhower Ave.) will be closed on Thursday, December 23; Friday, December 24; and Friday, January 1. Fees will accrue while the facility is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but will not accrue on holidays.

Libraries: All Alexandria Library branches and the Alexandria Law Library (520 King St.) will be closed Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25, December 31 and January 1. Visit alexlibraryva.org for more information.

Old Town Farmers’ Market: The Old Town Farmers’ Market will be open Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, from 7 a.m. to noon with free parking at Market Square Parking Garage (108 N. Fairfax St.), under Market Square Plaza, from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Farmers’ Market will be and will be closed Saturday, December 25, and will open as usual on New Year’s Day, Saturday, January 1, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Parking: The Alexandria Police Department will suspend enforcement of parking restrictions at metered spaces, residential permit parking districts and other areas with signed parking time limits Thursday, December 23 through Saturday, December 25; and Saturday, January 1. This suspension of enforcement applies only to the restrictions at legal parking spaces, and does not permit parking in any location normally prohibited (for example, no-parking zones, loading zones or spaces for persons with disabilities). Temporary no-parking signs will be posted and enforced on the holidays.

Recreation, Nature and Art Centers: On Thursday, December 23, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility (3210 King St.), Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.) and Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Ave.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center (105 N. Union St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all other facilities will be closed.

On Friday, December 24, the Torpedo Factory Art Center (105 N. Union St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all other facilities will be closed.

On Sunday, December 26, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility (3210 King St.) will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe St.) will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center (105 N. Union St.) will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., all other recreation, nature and art centers will be closed.

On Friday, December 31, Chinquapin Park Recreation Center & Aquatics Facility and Charles Houston and Patrick Henry Recreation Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all other recreation centers and the nature center will be closed.

On Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1, all recreation, nature and art centers will be closed. View the City’s recreation center operating schedule for more information.

Resource Recovery:

Christmas Tree Collection: Christmas tree collection will begin Monday, January 3 and will be collected through the whole month for residents who receive City trash collection services. The last day of tree collection will be Monday, January 31. Visit alexandriava.gov/YardWaste for preparation information.

Leaf Collection: Leaves will be collected on Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24. There will be no leaf collection on December 31 in observance of New Year’s Day. Visit alexandriava.gov/LeafCollection for more information.

Trash and Recycling: Residential refuse, yard waste and recycling will be collected on the regularly scheduled day during the weeks of December 20 and December 27; there will be no “holiday slide.” The Household Hazardous Waste Electronic Collection Drop-off Center (3224 Colvin St.) will be closed Saturday, December 25 and Saturday, January 1. Visit alexandriava.gov/ResourceRecovery for more information.

Schools: All Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed for Winter Break from Monday, December 20 through Friday, December 31.

Transit: On Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31, the fare-free DASH bus will observe the Christmas holiday and operate on a Sunday service schedule. On Saturday, December 25, and Saturday, January 1, DASH will operate on a regular Saturday service. The free King Street Trolley will operate from King Street Metro to Alexandria City Hall every 15 minutes, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Visit dashbus.com for more information.

For inquiries from the news media only, contact Andrea Blackford, Editorial Communications Manager, at andrea.blackford@alexandriava.gov or 703.746.3959.

