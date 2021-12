Abstract artist Tyler Foust is known for his intricate line drawings formed from one continuous, non-intersecting line. A quote on his website even dubs him “Reddit’s most upvoted artist,” and it’s not hard to see why. “Lines direct eyes and can create some interesting illusions,” Foust tells My Modern Met. And that is why the artist has been fascinated with line art since he was just a kid. But that fascination didn’t immediately lead him to pursue the life of an artist. In fact, what started out as just a hobby to keep his mind focused during grad school lectures eventually evolved into a unique style of creating art that is utterly captivating in its tangled intricacy.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO