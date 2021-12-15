ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], December 15 (ANI): Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday officially received his knighthood at Windsor Castle. He was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony...

