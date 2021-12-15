ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OJ Simpson is now ‘a completely free man’

By Steve DelVecchio
 4 days ago
OJ Simpson was released from prison on Oct. 1, 2017, but it wasn’t until two weeks ago that the Hall of Fame running back officially became a free man. Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith told Ken Ritter of The Associated Press on Tuesday that...

OJ Simpson a free man after parole ends: police

OJ Simpson, the professional football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said Tuesday. Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February. "The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted an early discharge hearing for Mr. Simpson," Nevada Police spokesman Kim Yoko Smith said. "A decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on December 6, 2021. The Board awarded credits in an amount equal to the time remaining on the sentence to reduce the sentence to time served."
St. Joseph Post

OJ Simpson a free man as parole ends early in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday.
