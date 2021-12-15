ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

ValleyML Technology Foundation Announces The Winner Of The ValleyML Distinguished Service Award

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML Technology Foundation has announced that Marc Mar-Yohana, founder and CEO of OtisHealth, has been named the recipient of the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award .

The ValleyML Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding service to the computing and artificial intelligence technology community.

Mar-Yohana served as a program chair to organize numerous talks on contemporary topics in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to benefit the computing and artificial intelligence technology community.

Mar-Yohana is a business executive focused on community healthcare. He is currently the founder and CEO of OtisHealth. He is passionate about finding solutions to help us improve our health and to save lives. Mar-Yohana is developing and implementing AI-enabled systems which will help people actively manage their health and provide early disease detection. Mar-Yohana brings together members of the medical, artificial intelligence, and advocacy communities to solve issues in personal health management and healthcare equity.

To these endeavors, Mar-Yohana brings his career of insights and leadership experience gained evaluating investment opportunities, establishing technology use cases, creating business strategies, building new operations, and transforming businesses. He held executive leadership roles in investment management at safety science company UL and private equity firm Pfingsten Partners; principal strategic consulting roles at NTT Data, M Operations, and Zerinc Technologies; engineering and operations leadership roles with Emerson Electric and Honeywell Aerospace.

Mar-Yohana holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Arizona State University. He completed an executive leadership program at Yale University as well as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning coursework at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University. Mar-Yohana served as Adjunct Professor of graduate studies at Saint Xavier University.

Mar-Yohana will formally receive the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award at ValleyML AI Expo.

About ValleyML Technology Foundation

ValleyML Technology Foundation is a California non-profit corporation whose mission is to use technology as the equalizer and strengthen humanity's shared voice through excellence awards.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valleyml-technology-foundation-announces-the-winner-of-the-valleyml-distinguished-service-award-301445451.html

SOURCE ValleyML Technology Foundation

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring Award Winner Announced

Customer Support Manager at Vermeer Corporation Gerry Van Dyke has been honored with the annual Bob Vermeer Spirit of Caring award. It celebrates a culture of principles and putting people first and the team members who are practicing that culture beyond the Vermeer offices and factory floors. “The impact our...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

eGain Announces 2021 NA Partner Award Winners

EGain Corporation, a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet™ Partner Awards for North America. Marketing Technology News: IdRamp Announces Passwordless Credential Orchestration…. Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success....
ECONOMY
constructforstl.org

Donna Richter to Receive SIUE Distinguished Service Award

For more than 40 years, Southern Illinois Builders Association (SIBA) CEO Donna Richter has been dedicated to the betterment of the construction industry in Southern Illinois. For this work and her ongoing partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Richter will be honored with the University’s Distinguished Service Award during a Fall 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
martincitytelegraph.com

Center Education Foundation names Distinguished Alumni Award recipients

Joe Carr, Center High School class of 2000, and Mark Garrett, class of 1985, have been selected by the Center Education Foundation as the recipients of its 2022 Distinguished Alumni Awards. The awards are given annually to Center High School graduates who have distinguished themselves through their careers and/or service...
KANSAS CITY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic announces winners of Season of Gratitude awards

Mayo Clinic is giving $500,000 to 80 nonprofits in communities it serves across the U.S. for its Season of Gratitude awards, the health system announced Dec. 9. Staff at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic helped decide which organizations would receive the awards with more than 5,000 votes cast at the clinic's multiple sites. Awardees included a school district, an emergency shelter, Ronald McDonald House and the Urban League. This year's winners come from Arizona, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
ROCHESTER, MN
Thegardenisland.com

Shioi Construction earns CAK Distinguished Service Award

LIHU‘E — Wilcox Health and The Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i were among the beneficiaries of Shioi Construction’s contributions of labor, materials and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. These actions served as an industry inspiration that led to Shioi Construction being named the Contractors Association...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
The Alliance Review

Aultman Foundation awards first service honor

CANTON – Whispering Grace Horses is the inaugural recipient of the Vicki Haines Legacy Award, presented by The Aultman Foundation. The award highlights a grantee organization whose project enhances the lives of others and displays the excellence of service modeled by Vicki Haines, founder and former senior vice president of The Aultman Foundation.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Yale University#University Of California#Arizona State University#Charity#Otishealth#Ul#Pfingsten Partners#Ntt Data#M Operations#Zerinc Technologies#Emerson Electric#Honeywell Aerospace#Mechanical Engineering
iu.edu

Distinguished Teaching and Service awards honor faculty

“I continue to be inspired by the dedication and excellence of our faculty across Indiana University,” IU President Pamela Whitten said. “Throughout our campuses, these winners exemplify and further IU’s core mission of putting students first and contributing to the development of communities across Indiana.”. Videos featuring...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Daily Herald

Palatine chamber announces 'Keys to Success' awards winners

The Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its 2021 Key to Success awards at the annual holiday celebration and awards ceremony that took place Friday. • Large Business of the Year: Consumers Credit Union. • Small Business of the Year: JP Wood Martial Arts Academy. • New/Emerging...
PALATINE, IL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Announcing the winners of the 2021 UiPath Automation Excellence Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UiPath, a leadingThe awards aim to recognize and celebrate UiPath customers in India and South Asia, for the business impact created by driving innovation using automation in their respective fields. Reckitt, NatWest Group, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Piramal Enterprises Limited were among the 31 winners across the 15 award categories.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
goodfruit.com

Michigan hort society awards distinguished service

The Michigan State Horticultural Society gave out two Distinguished Service Awards during the 2021 Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market EXPO banquet on Dec. 8. The awards were presented to grape and cherry grower Ed Oxley, and the late Larry Gut, a former professor and tree fruit entomologist at Michigan State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 award winners

DEADWOOD — There are those around town who make it their priority to live and breathe Deadwood. For that, they were recognized by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Friday, as Mayor David Ruth, Jr. presented six individuals who either live in, work in, or heftily help around Deadwood with their respective 2021 Deadwood Chamber of Commerce award.
DEADWOOD, SD
ucpress.edu

Nova Religio Announces Award Winners

For Excellence in the Study of New Religious Movements. The co-general editors of Nova Religio are pleased to announce the winners of the Nineteenth Annual Thomas Robbins Award for Excellence in the Study of New Religious Movements. The awards were established in 2002 by the late Thomas Robbins to recognize outstanding articles published in Nova Religio.
RELIGION
wfbf.com

Jim and Mary Grant Receive ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ Award

Waupaca County Farm Bureau members Jim and Mary Grant have received the highest award Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation bestows upon its members. Jim and Mary were presented the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s ‘Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau’ award during the organization’s Annual Meeting in Wisconsin Dells on December 5. “It...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
gvpennysaver.com

Anderson and Holden Receive 2021 Albert W. Hawk Award for Distinguished School Board Service

Each year, the Genesee Valley School Board Association (GVSBA) presents the Albert W. Hawk Award for Distinguished School Board Service to a current or former Board of Education member who has displayed outstanding contributions to public education and children in their community. This award reflects their tireless efforts to improve and enhance public education and the lives that they impact daily through school board service.
DANSVILLE, NY
bizmagsb.com

Shreveport’s Dr. Rozeman Receives CABL Distinguished Service Award

CABL has named Dr. Phillip Rozeman of Shreveport the 2021 recipient of the organization’s Robert B. Hamm Award for Distinguished Public Service. Named in honor of the late CABL Board Chair Bob Hamm of Shreveport, the award recognizes individuals associated with CABL for their commitment to public service at the state or community level.
SHREVEPORT, LA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy