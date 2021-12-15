ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glory Star Provides Operational Updates

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, a leading digital media platform and content-driven e-commerce company in China, announced that as, the total installed base of CHEERS ecosystem users reached 260 million, a 54% increase versus the 2020 installed base of 169 million users. Monthly Active Users (MAU) from January to...

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
The Open Application Group (OAGi) is Pleased to Announce the Release of the First Express Pack for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The OAGi Express Packs enable rapid implementation of OAGi standards using modern techniques such as OpenAPI Specification (v3), for REST JSON. The API definitions in this Express Pack are the MVP (minimum viable product) to support Order Management, Manufacturing and Quality, and Logistics and Finance business process areas. Express Packs can be the launchpad for these process areas, with the full landscape of OAGi’s comprehensive standards at the implementer’s disposal should they need more.
Enfusion Changes the Game for Portfolio Managers and Traders with Full Portfolio Transparency and Control on Mobile

Enfusion, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services serving 680+ investment managers, announced significant mobile innovations for its market-leading front-to-back-office investment management platform, enabling real-time access to a broader array of information for Enfusion clients across desktop, web, and mobile. More robust order and execution management (OEMS) functionality is now available on the Enfusion mobile app providing portfolio managers and traders with real-time transparency and control of their full portfolio, regardless of location.
Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
Innoveo and Techforce.ai Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of Intelligent Automation Within Enterprises

Innoveo, a global technology firm and a pioneer in enterprise no-code solutions announced their strategic partnership with Techforce.ai, the world’s first digital enablement software company. Together, the two companies will jointly enable enterprises to deploy next-gen capabilities and build the workplace of the future. Adding to the robust catalog...
phoenixNAP and CloudGenera Collaborate to Provide Proof of Value for Cloud Infrastructure Use

PhoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, announced its strategic collaboration with CloudGenera, an AI-powered cloud cost and IT workload optimization company that empowers organizations to make more informed infrastructure decisions. phoenixNAP’s Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) is now a part of the CloudGenera Platform.
Technology
Robocorp Unveils Dynamic Scalability That Enables Significant Cost Savings

This First-of-its-Kind Functionality Allows Customers To Dynamically Scale and Automate. Robocorp, the leading Gen-2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, announced the release of its self-hosted scalable environments to enable cost savings and new use cases for customers. This announcement builds on Robocorp’s goal to provide customers the agility required to quickly build, optimize and scale automation with additional security, as well as the ability to utilize their own scalable infrastructure to run any automation.
Digi-Key Electronics Adds Over 500 New Suppliers And 125,000 SKUs In 2021

Noted suppliers include Siemens, Schneider and QuickLogic. Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world’s largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it significantly expanded its portfolio in 2021 by adding more than 500 new suppliers across their core business, Digi-Key Marketplace and Fulfilled by Digi-Key program. They also added more than 125,000 new SKUs to their core business unit in 2021.
ReserveBlock Foundation Announces Upcoming Release of the First open-source Decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain Platform

ReserveBlock Foundation (reserveblock.io), is the first open-source platform allowing for the creation of a decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain, which is independently governed and democratizes NFTs for everyone. Upon release, the network will enable a scalable utility driven protocol with on-chain functions for decentralized storage, programmable smart contracts, on-chain royalty enforcement, and evolving NFT features that provide for open market utilization by anyone without the need for centralized authorities or marketplaces at near zero transaction fees. The network will be governed by a Masternode infrastructure enabling complete carbon neutrality without compromising functionality and utility.
Kyligence CEO Identifies Big Data, Cloud, AI And Data Analytics Predictions For 2022

Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, announced its predictions for the important trends in data analytics for 2022. The theme of this year’s predictions centers around automation and empowering more individuals to do more with data, with less effort and fewer impediments.
Clickatell Achieves Significant Momentum In 2021 With Chat Commerce

The pandemic has accelerated businesses’ digital transformation efforts, resulting in a multi-billion dollar Chat Commerce market opportunity. Chat Commerce sector shows significant growth globally in 2021; Clickatell celebrates momentum as it captures this multi-billion dollar market opportunity heading into 2022. Clickatell a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce...
Invaluable Announces the Acquisition of Artmyn

Invaluable, the world’s leading online marketplace for premier auction houses selling fine and decorative arts and collectibles, announces the acquisition of Swiss technology company Artmyn, the leader in digital authentication and unique, immersive digital experiences for collectors of fine art. The integration of Artmyn technology with the Invaluable suite...
Spatial Unveils New Market Focus To Pioneer A Free And Open Metaverse With $25 Million In New Funding

Spatial, the former AR/VR collaboration platform, announced a significant company evolution to become the metaverse for cultural events such as NFT exhibitions, brand experiences, and conferences. It is a metaverse for artists and creators, whether on web, mobile, or VR. Spatial also announced $25 million in new funding as part of its growth financing plans, to help build an immersive and social way to experience NFTs in the metaverse. Investors in the round included Pine Venture Partners, Maven Growth Partners, Korea Investment Partners, KB Investment, Mirae Asset, Balaji Srinvasan, with participation from existing investors iNovia, Whitestar and Lerer Hippeau. This brings the total raised to $50 million. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s vision to become a 3D hub that links NFT creators to their communities and collectors – poised to build the first open and free metaverse for creators.
Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
GigLabs App Enables Shopify Merchants to Mint and Sell NFTs

GigLabs, a blockchain company that empowers brands to bring their IP to life through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), announced its GigLabs NFT App for the Shopify App Store will be made available for eligible Shopify Plus merchants to create and sell NFTs on their Shopify storefront in minutes without any prior development or blockchain experience.
Paymerang Uses Amazon Web Services To Deliver World-Class Finance Automation Solutions

Paymerang Incorporates Five AWS Products to Bring Cloud-First, Finance Automation Solutions to Businesses Nationwide. Paymerang is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower mid-market businesses to accelerate vendor payment and deliver world-class customer service. To support the rapid growth of the company, Paymerang uses five AWS products for its operations and client services.
Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
NETSCOUT Integrates With ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility Into Service Triage

New app integration enables a seamless view between NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM, reducing time spent on service tickets. NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE service assurance solution with ServiceNow IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.

