World-renowned Spine Surgeon, Successful Medical Device Executives Named in Preparation for U.S. Commercial Launch of the TOPS System. NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Premia Spine, a medical technology company poised to improve the way debilitating chronic leg and back pain is surgically treated, today announced the appointment of three new advisors to its board of directors. Bringing decades of clinical, business and medical device innovation experience to Premia Spine, the new appointees will provide critical input supporting the commercial launch of the company’s TOPS™ System. TOPS is a motion preserving solution for 350,000 patients worldwide who suffer from degenerative spondylolisthesis and lumbar spinal stenosis who either undergo fusion surgery each year or persevere with these debilitating diseases for fear of rigid spinal fixation.

