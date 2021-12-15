ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lateral Flow Assays Market Worth $11.4 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

By PR Newswire
CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Lateral Flow Assays Market by Application (Clinical Testing (Pregnancy, Infectious Diseases (Mosquito, Influenza, STI, Hepatitis, TB) Cardiac Marker Lipid Test) Veterinary, Food Safety) Product (Readers, Kits) Technique, End User - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lateral Flow Assays Market"

360 - Tables62 - Figures390 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167205133

The high prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, rapid growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for point-of-care testing, and rising use of home-based lateral flow assay devices are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, reluctance among doctors and patients to change existing diagnostic procedures and the low accuracy of lateral flow assays are the key restraints.

In this report, the lateral flow assays market is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, technique type, sample type, end user, and region.

"Kits & Reagents segment accounted for the largest share in the lateral flow assays market."

Based on product type, the market is segmented into kits & reagents and lateral flow readers. In 2020, kits & reagents accounted for the larger share of 87.5% of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing application of lateral flow kits & reagents for POC testing, the growing burden of chronic diseases, the increasing use of lateral flow kits in home care, and their convenience and ease of use. The lateral flow readers segment is bifurcated into digital/handheld readers and benchtop readers. This segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

"Clinical Testing segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period."

Based on applications, the lateral flow assays market is segmented into clinical testing, veterinary diagnostics, food safety & environmental testing, and drug development & quality testing. The clinical testing segment accounted for the largest share of 89.3% of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing pressure to reduce healthcare costs, and the increasing demand for patient-centric care.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=167205133

"Sandwich assays technique accounted for the largest share of lateral flow assays market in 2020"

Based on technique, the lateral flow assay kits & reagents market is segmented into competitive assays, sandwich assays, and multiplex detection assays. The sandwich assays technique dominated the market with a share of 70.9% in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its better assay sensitivity and specificity and its extensive applications in the measurement of critical analytes (such as cardiac and hepatitis markers).

"Blood samples accounted for the largest share of lateral flow assays market in 2020"

Based on sample type, the clinical testing lateral flow assay market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva, and other samples. Blood samples accounted for the largest market share of 55.9% in 2020. The use of blood samples in lateral flow tests for infectious diseases such as malaria, HIV, and syphilis; the rising awareness of rapid testing solutions; and easy detection of disease antibodies from blood samples are key factors driving the growth of this segment.

"The hospitals & Clinics segment accounted for the largest share of lateral flow assays market in 2020"

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.6% in 2020. Technological advancements, the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing and growing patient inclination toward fast and early diagnosis are driving the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment. The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the demand for point-of-care testing in professional healthcare settings, further driving the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=167205133

" North America accounted for the largest share of the lateral flow assays market in 2020"

The North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 38.8% of the market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. However, the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rapidly developing healthcare industry in China and India, growth in the aging population, rising life expectancy, rising per capita income, increasing investments in the region by key market players, the expansion of private-sector hospitals & clinics to rural areas, the availability of low-cost labor for manufacturing, the presence of a favorable regulatory environment, and growing demand for home and POC testing are supporting market growth in the APAC. The current COVID-19 scenario and its high impact in the Asia Pacific (especially India) have also resulted in a high growth rate in the lateral flow assay market in this region.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in the global lateral flow assays market include Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG ( Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens AG ( Germany), BD (US), bioMérieux SA ( France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Hologic Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands), Quidel Corporation (US), and Merck KGaA ( Germany).

Immunoassay Marketby Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/lateral-flow-assay-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/lateral-flow-assay.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lateral-flow-assays-market-worth-11-4-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301445166.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

TheStreet

