Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) and Hudson Sustainable Group Invests in Wireless Power Leader, Powermat Technologies and Forms Strategic Partnership

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO