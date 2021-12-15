ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) and Hudson Sustainable Group Invests in Wireless Power Leader, Powermat Technologies and Forms Strategic Partnership

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowermat Technologies, Inc., the global leader in advanced wireless power technology, announced a significant investment as part of a US $25 million Series B round, by Foxconn Interconnect Technology, leading in global connectivity solutions developer, and Hudson Sustainable Group, a founding shareholder of Powermat. Powermat’s innovative wireless power technology...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

VEON Announces Acquisition of Cloud Service Provider IBS DataFort

VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has acquired IBS DataFort a cloud IT infrastructure provider. The acquisition was made by VEON’s VimpelCom Russian subsidiary that runs the Beeline mobile operator brand and IBS DataFort will be integrated into Beeline’s BeeCLOUD business unit. IBS...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

J.P. Morgan launches US Applied Data Science Value Fund, Harnessing The Power of Data Science to Amplify Expertise in Fundamental Investing

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has recently launched its first mutual fund employing a data science-driven investment process, combining fundamental research, data insights, and risk management to identify attractively priced equity securities. The J.P. Morgan US Applied Data Science Value Fund (JPIVX) combines the firm’s decades of information and data sets accumulated by equity research analysts with the breadth and scale provided by J.P. Morgan’s data science capabilities.
MARKETS
aithority.com

Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

The Open Application Group (OAGi) is Pleased to Announce the Release of the First Express Pack for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The OAGi Express Packs enable rapid implementation of OAGi standards using modern techniques such as OpenAPI Specification (v3), for REST JSON. The API definitions in this Express Pack are the MVP (minimum viable product) to support Order Management, Manufacturing and Quality, and Logistics and Finance business process areas. Express Packs can be the launchpad for these process areas, with the full landscape of OAGi’s comprehensive standards at the implementer’s disposal should they need more.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Strategic Partnership#Emerging Technologies#Wireless Power#Fit
aithority.com

Tredence Completes Acquisition of Buying Group and Rebate Management Platform from Exactus Advisors LLP

Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced the purchase of the Buying Group and Rebate Management platform from Exactus Advisors. The strategic buyout of assets from Exactus Advisors LLP completes a successful five-year partnership between the two companies that focused on increasing transparency and driving value for clients by harmonizing data and providing actionable analytics to the complex rebate ecosystem. With the completion of the acquisition, Tredence will provide the resources and expertise to enable the company to digitize the entire rebate workflow further, ensure visibility into the deal structure and access to data, offer transparency and collaboration, reduce friction and promote long-term trading relationships.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Enfusion Changes the Game for Portfolio Managers and Traders with Full Portfolio Transparency and Control on Mobile

Enfusion, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services serving 680+ investment managers, announced significant mobile innovations for its market-leading front-to-back-office investment management platform, enabling real-time access to a broader array of information for Enfusion clients across desktop, web, and mobile. More robust order and execution management (OEMS) functionality is now available on the Enfusion mobile app providing portfolio managers and traders with real-time transparency and control of their full portfolio, regardless of location.
SOFTWARE
Daily Mail

US giant Microsoft is accused of NHS 'takeover by stealth' by elbowing UK firms out of millions of pounds of contracts by giving remote-meeting software to the Health Service

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is investigating claims that the US tech giant Microsoft has elbowed British firms out of millions of pounds of NHS contracts by giving remote-meeting software to the Health Service. Officials in Mr Kwarteng’s Business Department are looking at claims that what was seen as a generous...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
bulletin-news.com

Intel Will Invest $7.1B in Malaysia For Chip Manufacturing Expansion

As chipmakers try to diversify their worldwide supply networks, which were affected hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, Intel announced it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing business in Malaysia. The American semiconductor giant has a long history in Malaysia, having established its first offshore assembly...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Metamedia Entertainment Network Surpasses 3,000 Screens, Announces Global Partnership With Hcl Technologies

After Launching Last Year, Expanding LA-Based Entertainment Tech Company Secures Game-Changing Partnership with Global Tech Leader HCL Technologies. Upon securing a long-term partnership agreement with the leading global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL), MetaMedia, the world’s first global, cloud-based distribution platform for cinemas, drive-ins, and other out-of-home venues, announced that it has expanded its entertainment network to more than 3,000 screens across the U.S. and Canada, covering all the top 50 cities.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

ZeroEyes Announces Charter Membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) Organization

ZeroEyes, Inc., announced its charter membership in the Data Ethics Consortium for Security (DECS) organization. Established earlier this year by a group of five artificial intelligence companies working in the security space, DECS serves to educate policymakers and integrators on ethical issues pertaining to artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, and other emerging technologies.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Nimble AMS Launches Association-Focused AI Technology for Predictive Analytics

Community Brands, the leading provider of software and payment solutions for associations, nonprofits, and schools announces the launch of a predictive analytics tool, Nimble AMS Predictions, to bring the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to associations on the Nimble AMS platform through the power of Salesforce Einstein. Nimble AMS...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Jasper Colin Research Expands Senior Leadership With The Appointment Of Pankaj Chawla As Senior Director- Strategic Solutions

Accelerating its growth and innovation plans, Jasper Colin Research has onboarded Pankaj Chawla as Senior Director- Strategic Solutions. A global provider of market intelligence and data solutions to clients across the globe Jasper Colin delivers automated research insights driven by best breed intelligence and technology. In his new role in the organization, Pankaj will serve as an important part of the team which engages in managing and developing on existing portfolio of services and new strategic initiatives.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

KKR To Acquire Leading Software Provider Yayoi From ORIX

Investment elevates Yayoi into next phase of growth and enhances its work to meet digitalization needs of Japanese SMEs. KKR, a leading global investment firm, announced the signing of a definitive agreement under which KKR will acquire Yayoi Co., Ltd., a software developer, distributor, and support service provider for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Japan from ORIX Corporation a leading integrated financial services group.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Securing The New Digital Ecosystem: Resecurity Exhibits At DoDIIS 2021

Resecurity showcases innovative cybersecurity risk detection and mitigation platform at a time of increased cybercrime. Resecurity, a cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced the unveiling of their next-generation cybersecurity platform at the 2021 Department of Defense Intelligence Information System Worldwide Conference in Pheonix, Arizona. For nearly 20 years, the DoDIIS Worldwide Conference has served as the premier information technology conference welcoming over 2,000 attendees and representing over 400 different government organizations.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Redica Systems Announces $30Million Series B Led By Savant Growth To Bring New Analytics And Compliance Platform To FDA-Regulated Life Sciences Companies

Investment To Help Extend Lead in Quality and Regulatory Intelligence for FDA-regulated Industries. Redica Systems, a cloud-based data intelligence platform serving FDA-regulated industries, announced it has secured a $30 million Series B led by Savant Growth, with participation from existing investor Rock Creek Capital. Redica will use this round to extend its lead as a quality and regulatory intelligence (QRI) platform and fuel product innovation which will accelerate customer value and expand the company’s total addressable market.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Clickatell Achieves Significant Momentum In 2021 With Chat Commerce

The pandemic has accelerated businesses’ digital transformation efforts, resulting in a multi-billion dollar Chat Commerce market opportunity. Chat Commerce sector shows significant growth globally in 2021; Clickatell celebrates momentum as it captures this multi-billion dollar market opportunity heading into 2022. Clickatell a leader in mobile communications and Chat Commerce...
RETAIL
aithority.com

ReserveBlock Foundation Announces Upcoming Release of the First open-source Decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain Platform

ReserveBlock Foundation (reserveblock.io), is the first open-source platform allowing for the creation of a decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain, which is independently governed and democratizes NFTs for everyone. Upon release, the network will enable a scalable utility driven protocol with on-chain functions for decentralized storage, programmable smart contracts, on-chain royalty enforcement, and evolving NFT features that provide for open market utilization by anyone without the need for centralized authorities or marketplaces at near zero transaction fees. The network will be governed by a Masternode infrastructure enabling complete carbon neutrality without compromising functionality and utility.
NFL
aithority.com

Robocorp Unveils Dynamic Scalability That Enables Significant Cost Savings

This First-of-its-Kind Functionality Allows Customers To Dynamically Scale and Automate. Robocorp, the leading Gen-2 robotic process automation (RPA) provider, announced the release of its self-hosted scalable environments to enable cost savings and new use cases for customers. This announcement builds on Robocorp’s goal to provide customers the agility required to quickly build, optimize and scale automation with additional security, as well as the ability to utilize their own scalable infrastructure to run any automation.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Paymerang Uses Amazon Web Services To Deliver World-Class Finance Automation Solutions

Paymerang Incorporates Five AWS Products to Bring Cloud-First, Finance Automation Solutions to Businesses Nationwide. Paymerang is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower mid-market businesses to accelerate vendor payment and deliver world-class customer service. To support the rapid growth of the company, Paymerang uses five AWS products for its operations and client services.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy