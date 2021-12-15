ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs, along with the Horizons ETFs' team, entered the metaverse and joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF (TSX:MTAV).

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at October 1, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

MTAV - https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/MTAV

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hawkins
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Swiss Crypto Bank Collaborates With MT4 To Introduce Optimal Trading Environment

PRAGUE, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As new opportunities in the financial markets emerge on a daily basis, global online trading brand Swiss Crypto Bank has officially announced an interesting collaboration with veteran and trusted trading platform MetaTrader 4. According to Swiss Crypto Bank's spokesperson, Anthony Barone, this is the optimal solution for today's trading environment, and more importantly, for tomorrow's one as well.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Television#Assets Under Management#Cnw#Horizons#Tmx Group#Canada Rrb Inc#Canadian#Toc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Seekingalpha.com

The Liquidity Unicorn: Are Any ETFs Truly Bulletproof During Market Stress?

We have example after example of investors able to buy multiples of the average daily volume with little to no market impact. In the ongoing discussion about liquidity and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), David Mann, Head of Global ETFs Capital Markets, examines a recent report outlining how ETFs have navigated the pandemic. He says it provides some validation that lower-volume funds are not all that different than higher-volume ones in navigating such crisis periods.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Interfor Expands And Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed an early renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of major Canadian and U.S. banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Top 10 Metaverse Stocks in META, the World's First Metaverse ETF

This 40-stock ETF looks like a decent way to invest in the metaverse. Nvidia sports the highest five-year earnings growth potential among the fund's top 10 holdings, per Wall Street. Investors are abuzz about the metaverse. This term catapulted into the mainstream in late October when the social media giant...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy