Horizons ETFs Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Steve Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizons ETFs, along with the Horizons ETFs' team, entered the metaverse and joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Horizons Global Metaverse Index ETF (TSX:MTAV).

Horizons ETFs Management ( Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. As at October 1, 2021, Horizons ETFs currently has more than $20 billion of assets under management and 104 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

MTAV - https://www.horizonsetfs.com/ETF/MTAV

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange