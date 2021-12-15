Ships Ploeckelman Wins Two Events in Dual Swimming Meet

Two of the top girls swimming teams in the 4A classification duked it out in the final Region 11 dual meet before the holiday break. It was a great day for Ridgeline, which won seven of the 11 events and racked up 97 points to Green Canyon’s 73 on Thursday at the Smithfield Recreation Center pool. The Lady Riverhawks are the defending region champions and were the runner-ups at the 2021 4A State Championships, while the Wolves finished fourth at state.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO