Ships Ploeckelman Wins Two Events in Dual Swimming Meet

The Jackson girls swim team defeated Farmington 95-68 in a dual meet between the two teams at Famington High School. The Indians finished in first in every event except one, the 200-yard individual medley where Knights’ Skylie Adams took first place. Freshman Ava Walters led the gold medal count,...
The Dvorachek boys led the way again last night for Reedsville in a key early-season matchup in the Big East Conference. Camden Dvorachek scored 10 points to top the Panthers scoring column, Zack added 8-points while Brennen contributed 9-points & 5-blocks during their 48-46 win over Howards Grove. Reedsville improves...
SCHOFIELD – Wisconsin Rapids used its depth against a short-handed D.C. Everest team to win a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming dual meet 79-57 on Thursday at D.C. Everest High School. D.C. Everest won seven of the 11 races, but were outpointed as its small roster allowed Wisconsin Rapids...
Knocking off the number-one team in the nation opens the door for the Wisconsin volleyball team to play for the national title Saturday. The Badgers won a hard-fought match Thursday night 3-2 over the previously undefeated Louisville Cardinals. Freshman Anna Smrek led the offense, scoring the first Badger point and...
There were Two Men’s National Honor Count Series last night in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. According to league secretary Jason Heinzen, leading the way was Ryan Belinske with a 793 series on games of 258, 266, and 269. Dean Bennett also achieved a Men’s honor...
The Badgers football program has added a commitment from one of Wisconsin’s best high school prospects. Defensive lineman Isaac Hamm is one of the state’s best players. He’s considered a critical in-state player for the recruiting class of 2022. The 4-star performer from Sun Prairie has committed...
Sophomores Logan Fechuch and Dakota Kealiher are working hard to give students at Ridgewood High School another winter sports option. The duo are representing the Generals in the pool and practicing alongside swimmers from Coshocton and River View. “I grew up playing sports, but they don’t have my preferred sport...
Montevideo High School will be hosting an “Alumni Swim Meet” on Thursday, December 23rd. Doors open at 4 pm with the meet beginning at 5 pm. All past and present swim & dive teams will be invited to attend. They will collect free will donations with all proceeds...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater varsity boys swim team lost at Battle Creek Central Thursday night 108-69. Bringing home wins for Coldwater was Drake Thornton in the 200IM and 100Fly and Dakota McDaniel in the 200Free. The Cards swim again after Christmas break when they travel to take on Adrian on January 6.
There are numerous games of local and area interest on the High School Basketball schedule today. Starting with the Girls, Manitowoc Lincoln will host De Pere in an FRCC matchup. In the E-W-C, Roncalli travels to Chilton, which you can hear on 97.1 FM WCUB and at CubRadio.com. Tipoff time is scheduled at 7:00.
MIAMI – The Marshall University swimming and diving team fell 178-122 in a dual meet at FIU on Friday. The Thundering Herd captured four individual first-place finishes on the day with Eszter Laban taking the 1000 Freestyle and 200 Butterfly, Klava Katayama winning the 50 Freestyle and Federica Savoia taking the 500 Freestyle.
Lauren Pitock had made only four of her 10 shots from the free-throw line through the first three quarters of the game Saturday afternoon against St. Mary Catholic Central.
But with a little adjustment, the Airport senior made them count when they mattered most.
...
Whenever, wherever, Alex Marinelli simply looks forward to the chance to step on the mat and compete. "I don’t care if it’s 2 in the morning, I’ll be ready," the Iowa 165-pound wrestler said. "If it’s 4 in the morning, 6 in the morning, let’s go. Whatever is on the schedule, that’s the time I’ll be ready to go."
Enterprise High School took nine swimmers – with seven competing – to Auburn to compete in the AHSAA State Swimming Championships on Dec. 3. Enterprise’s Huk Blunt competed in the boys 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, while Zack Gayford competed in the boys 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle. Abigail Arne also competed in the girls 50-yard freestyle.
Oconomowoc put together a victorious gameplan to stop Janesville Craig 75-58 on December 18 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action. The Raccoons’ offense breathed fire to a 75-58 lead over the Cougars at halftime. Oconomowoc made the first move by forging a 42-33 margin over Janesville Craig after...
Two of the top girls swimming teams in the 4A classification duked it out in the final Region 11 dual meet before the holiday break. It was a great day for Ridgeline, which won seven of the 11 events and racked up 97 points to Green Canyon’s 73 on Thursday at the Smithfield Recreation Center pool. The Lady Riverhawks are the defending region champions and were the runner-ups at the 2021 4A State Championships, while the Wolves finished fourth at state.
(Dec. 16, 2021) The varsity swimming and diving teams opened their dual-meet seasons with home wins Thursday over Sandwich. The boys won 94-44 while the girls won 90-75. The boys won every event and were led by their top four swimmers: Kevin Johnson, Jake Johson, Justin Roethke and Parker Valero. They also had a standout performance from Hunter Gross. Gross won the diving event by six points and also pulled double duty, taking part in a number of winning relay teams.
St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to welcome Coach Brad Messick to the community as the new Head Boys Ice Hockey coach. Coach Messick is currently the Hockey Director at the Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Maryland where he is responsible for developing new hockey programs, coaching all levels of hockey programs and maintenance and administrative duties […]
