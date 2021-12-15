ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insights On The Adhesive Tapes Global Market To 2028 - Replacing Mechanical Fasteners With Adhesive Tape Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Resin Type, Technology, Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others), and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The adhesive tapes market was valued at US$ 60,922.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 89,440.92 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.Adhesive tapes are available in two types-specialty tapes and commodity tapes. The coating technologies utilized in adhesive tapes are water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt. Technological advancements have led to the growing demand for lightweight backing materials in the recent past. Adhesive tapes offers wide range of application in packaging, automotive, and healthcare industries.Based on application, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into packaging, healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and others. The automotive segment led the market in 2020. Adhesive tapes have multiple applications in the automotive sector. In the vehicle interior, adhesive tapes are used for seat heating elements, airbag wrapping and securing, steering wheel wrapping, rubber mounting, plastic profiles, and foam and fabric attachment on the instrument panel. In car interiors with features such as attachments for mobile devices, electronic chargers, air purifiers, connection for portable freezers, and other components, adhesive tapes are utilized for fastening and bonding purposes. Moreover, they are used to develop automotive electronics, such as light assemblies, air conditioning systems, electronic display panels, battery connectors & wires, and sensors. Moreover, adhesive tapes are rapidly replacing nut bolt fasteners to reduce vehicle weight and enhance vehicle aesthetics. Rising demand for lightweight sealing in vehicles and increasing utilization of adhesive tapes in the manufacturing of electric vehicles are projected to bolster the growth of the adhesive tapes market in the coming years.In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global adhesive tapes market. It is also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for adhesive tapes is expected to increase in the region due to various factors such as the huge population base, increasing disposable income, and improved living standards. The growth of the automotive market has also propelled demand for adhesive tapes in Asia Pacific. These factors have also attracted foreign players to expand their business in the region. Additionally, the rapid growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region. China is the world's largest construction market and is expected to grow significantly in the next few years. Moreover, other economies, such as India, are also set to grow at a tremendous rate with the focus on boosting domestic manufacturing activities. 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Berry Global Inc, Scapa, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, and Rogers Corporation are among the major players operating in the adhesive tapes market. Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global adhesive tapes market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest `with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Adhesive Tapes Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.3 Threat of Substitutes4.2.4 Threat of New Entrants4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Adhesive Tapes Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Wide Range of Applications of Adhesive Tapes5.1.2 Growing Demand for Adhesive Tapes from Automotive Industry in Asia Pacific5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Replacing Mechanical Fasteners with Adhesive Tape5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Adhesive Tapes - Global Market Analysis6.1 Adhesive Tapes Market Overview6.2 Adhesive Tapes Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players 7. Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis - By Tape Backing Material7.1 Overview7.2 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Resin Type (2020 and 2028)7.3 Acrylic7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Acrylic: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.4 Rubber7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Rubber: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.5 Silicone7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Silicone: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)7.6 Others7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Others : Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 8. Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis - By Technology8.1 Overview8.2 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Technology (2020 and 2028)8.3 Water-Based Adhesive Tapes8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Water-Based Adhesive Tapes: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.4 Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Solvent-Based Adhesive Tapes: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)8.5 Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Hot-Melt-Based Adhesive Tapes: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 9. Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis - By Tape Backing Material9.1 Overview9.2 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Tape Backing Material(2020 and 2028)9.3 Polypropylene (PP)9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Polypropylene (PP): Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.4 Paper9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Paper: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC): Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)9.6 Others9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Others : Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 10. Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Adhesive Tapes Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)10.3 Packaging10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Packaging: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.4 Healthcare10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Healthcare: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.5 Automotive10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Automotive: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.6 Electrical and Electronics10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Electrical and Electronics: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.7 Building and Construction10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Building and Construction: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)10.8 Others10.8.1 Overview10.8.2 Others: Adhesive Tapes Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn) 11. Adhesive Tapes Market - Geographic Analysis 12. Overview - Impact of COVID-1912.1 Overview12.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Mergers & acquisition 14. Company Profiles14.1 3M14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Nitto Denko Corporation14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 tesa SE14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Avery Dennison Corporation14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Intertape Polymer Group14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 LINTEC Corporation14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Berry Global Inc.14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Scapa14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 Rogers Corporation14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8g511f

