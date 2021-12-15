ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Kahoot! Kids: A New App Experience Designed To Spark Curiosity And Encourage Playful Early Childhood Learning

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, today announced the launch of Kahoot! Kids . This is the new digital learning playground available in the Kahoot! app for all Kahoot!+ Family, Premier and Max users.

Kahoot! Kids offers a new app experience designed for the littlest learners at home and school. By playing with Kahoot! Kids, children from 2 to 7 years old can develop early learning skills across math, reading and cognitive disciplines in a safe, ad-free and explorative environment.

Parents and educators can find a wide variety of child-friendly kahoot games crafted and curated by early childhood learning experts, including content from trusted Kahoot! Academy Verified educators and Premium partners.

"We are introducing a brand new way for young learners to experience Kahoot!, providing an engaging and age-appropriate environment where children can explore at their own pace or multiply the learning fun by playing together," says Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "By launching Kahoot! Kids, we're excited to offer families and educators a space where they can feel confident in their kids discovering knowledge and developing key skills as they play, learn and grow their connections with family and friends."

Practice through play: building foundational skills for early learning

With a Kahoot!+ Family, Premier or Max subscription, families also get access to Kahoot!'s award-winning learning apps . This includes Kahoot! Numbers by DragonBox, Kahoot! Algebra by DragonBox, Kahoot! Learn to Read by Poio, and more.

These games and learning experiences within Kahoot! Kids help children practice literacy, numeracy, social-emotional and cognitive skills, as well as enabling them to apply what they learn in daily life. As children develop these skills, the playful and entertaining experiences of Kahoot! Kids make learning joyful and help them lay a foundation for children to become lifelong learners.

Additional features will be added to Kahoot! Kids in 2022, including new content from Kahoot! and partners. Parents will also be able to create their own kahoots and follow their children's learning progress with reports.

Make learning a family event with Kahoot!+

Users can unlock Kahoot! Kids today within the Kahoot! mobile app for iOS (coming soon to Android) by upgrading to a Kahoot!+ Family, Premier or Max subscription.

With a Kahoot!+ Premier or Max plan, parents can add up to 10 child profiles, access customizable avatars and game modes, host kahoots with more players and question types and go deeper into learning with Kahoot!'s award-winning learning apps.

Through the holidays, Kahoot! is offering a free 7-day trial for families to try out Kahoot! Kids. Families can also take advantage of Kahoot!'s special holiday offers on Kahoot!+ Family, Premier and Max plans when they upgrade until the end of the year.

To learn more about Kahoot! Kids, read our blog post .

Visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date on company news and updates.

Media Contact: Alejandro Viquez, alejandror@kahoot.com

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, 300 million sessions have been hosted on the Kahoot! platform by 30 million active accounts, with 1.9 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group also includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. Let's play!

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meet-kahoot-kids-a-new-app-experience-designed-to-spark-curiosity-and-encourage-playful-early-childhood-learning-301445540.html

SOURCE Kahoot!

Comments / 0

