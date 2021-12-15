ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Nextdoor Insights Data Spotlights Shopping, Work, And Travel Trends

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nextdoor released its latest Insights report that shows how shopping behaviors, brand expectations, and travel plans are shaping up for the holiday season and in 2022.

A recent survey of Nextdoor neighbors found that 60% say they plan to spend as they normally would this holiday season (vs. 44% in 2020), and 53% plan to travel for the holidays. In the next 6 months, 36% say they plan to travel domestically, and 14% plan to travel internationally.

The seventh installment in Nextdoor's Insights series also provides data about how neighbors are prioritizing a work/lifestyle balance, returning to in-store shopping, and expecting more from brands. Read the full Insights report here .

More highlights:

  • 26% of neighbors—and 28% of parents—are likely to look for a new job or leave their current job in the next 6 months.
  • 1 in 3 say they want to do work that makes them happier.
  • Urban neighbors are over 2x as likely to prefer shopping online only for beauty and technology products, and 20% of males prefer shopping in-store only for clothing (vs. 11% of females).
  • Investment in cryptocurrency continues to increase, with younger, male, and urban neighbors especially invested.
  • A quarter of neighbors have done gig economy jobs in the last year.
  • 29% of neighbors ages 16-34 and 28% of urban neighbors say they tend to buy brands they see advertised.

Neighbors are also feeling more positive about their finances and are increasingly purchasing in-store from independent retailers. Interest in sports, cars, and fashion are on the rise again. 48% of neighbors said they've had to delay purchases due to supply shortages.

The report also includes data about how neighbors use and respond to social media promotion. Neighbors regularly interact with branded content on social networks; 29% said they use social media sites to find inspiration. On Nextdoor, localized messaging drives 58% higher sponsored post engagement.

"Each day, neighbors come to Nextdoor to build trusted connections and exchange helpful information, goods, and services," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "As we close out the year, these neighborhood insights illustrate that people are ready to contribute to their local economies, prioritize a work/life balance, and foster real-world connections coming out of the pandemic."

The report also found that 90% of neighbors planned on decorating this holiday season, and more than half said they don't mind if others leave up their decorations past January 1. Throughout the holiday season, Nextdoor neighbors have been marking their decorated homes on Nextdoor's annual Cheer Map — an interactive local guide to find the best holiday lights and decorations around town.

Read the full Insights series #7 and learn more about methodology here .

About NextdoorNextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 285,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-nextdoor-insights-data-spotlights-shopping-work-and-travel-trends-301445530.html

SOURCE Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Redeemable NFTs: Blazing A New Path For NFTs

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past Wednesday night, Hong Kong saw the reveal of one of the first-ever redeemable digital art+whisky NFT collection in the world at The Rebirth NFT's teaser party at Dragon-i in Central. The fully packed night was a testament to the growing mainstream interest in NFTs and how NFT communities are shaping Hong Kong.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SKIFT

Insights Deck: 7 Trends That Will Define Corporate Travel and Expense in 2022

In a world of rapidly evolving regulations, corporate travel managers must streamline communication with business travelers in their organizations to align around processes and goals. This new insights deck explores the state of corporate travel and expense as companies embark on new journeys ahead in 2022. While 2021 has been...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Young Travelers and Their Trends For 2022

Travelers between the ages of 18 and 35 are springing back from the pandemic in big ways. Over the past year and a half, when all travel was stalled, these travelers were the ones sharing their stories and their favorite destinations on social media, changing not just the destinations they’d like to visit, but also the trends and experiences they prefer.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly publishes tenth Insight Annual Report

Travel Weekly has published its tenth annual Insight Annual Report in partnership with Deloitte. The 2021/22 edition of the report has been authored by Travel Weekly Group executive editor Ian Taylor, with contributions from a range of experts from Deloitte including lead partner for travel and aviation, Alistair Pritchard. The...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextdoor#Spotlights
drgnews.com

Ag Economic Insights reviews 2021 major trends

Ag Economic Insights says 2021 has been one of the best years in quite some time. However, that doesn’t mean there were no ups and downs or new and different challenges and opportunities. The Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers organization says there’s little doubt that corn and soybean farmers will remember...
AGRICULTURE
aithority.com

New Consumer Survey Data Busts Holiday Shopping Misperceptions And Myths, NPD Says

How online shopping, supply-chain concerns, and perceptions of financial health play into holiday shopping decisions. Although retail stores are once again open in the U.S. this year, the ongoing pandemic has brought with it a lot of uncertainty about what might happen over the holiday shopping season. Will consumers who were forced to rely on online shopping last year return to stores this year, or have ebbing pandemic fears changed the game? Are consumers feeling more, or less, secure in their finances? And how are supply-chain concerns affecting holiday shopping behavior? A recent consumer survey from The NPD Group provides some answers – and busts some widespread myths.
SHOPPING
AdWeek

3 Shopping Insights for the 2021 Holiday Season

Following the biggest ever holiday season for digital spending in 2020, the retail landscape continues to shift. Covid-19 has led to logistical challenges, resulting in delivery delays and product scarcity, but the potential release of pent-up demand and people’s excitement about spending the holidays with friends and family this year means there is cause for optimism as well.
RETAIL
The Free Press

Travel agents alter work, eye 2022 comeback despite new variant

Following an 18-month period in which sales fell drastically, local travel agents have altered their jobs to work more closely with clients as bookings rebound amid a new web of pandemic restrictions. Jana Huse, an agent who founded Travelooza 12 years ago, employs seven agents who work in Kansas, Colorado...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
ftnnews.com

ForwardKeys: Top Travel Trends of 2021

A new report from ForwardKeys reveals the top travel trends of 2021, which, unsurprisingly, are all driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. A comparison of the world’s top destination cities, before the pandemic in 2019, and throughout 2021, illustrates the strong trend towards leisure travel leading the recovery. Several major cities have been pushed down or out of the top 20 rankings, whereas major leisure destinations, particularly for US holidaymakers, have climbed high.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Beyond Protocol Lists Native Token On MEXC Global

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Protocol , the distributed ledger technology platform, is proud to announce the listing of its native token on MEXC Global, a cryptocurrency exchange with over 6 million users in over 70 countries. "We are thrilled to offer investors and traders exposure to...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Streem To Be Acquired By Leading Global Communications Firm Cision

Streem brand and platform to continue in Australia and New Zealand. Current leadership team retained with a long-term growth mandate. Deal enables Streem to leverage the global capability of Cision across social, data and distribution. Cision to have full-service entry into the valuable ANZ market with its local and global...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy