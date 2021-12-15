ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee-Owned Consulting Firm Pariveda Acquires Branding Specialists, Management Consulting Firm, Sustena

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions, Inc., a leader specializing in solving complex technology and business problems, announces the acquisition of Sustena Group, Inc., a New York City-based management consulting firm. With the addition of Sustena, Pariveda provides holistic branding services, including developing, naming and launching B2B brands that unite employees, attract customers and increase enterprise value.

Sustena provides a rigorous delivery methodology grounded in organizational purpose and customer experience. They work with Boards of Directors and CEOs to transform growth-focused and enterprise brands into strategic business assets focused on rallying internal teams, engaging their markets and adding enterprise value. Culturally, Sustena is committed to the core values of growing their people and helping their customers achieve lasting success by solving problems together.

The addition of Sustena fits Pariveda's strategy well as it further increases its capability to deliver compelling value to its clients by helping them achieve their missions while advancing the purpose of growing people. Sustena is a talented group of leaders and practitioners who work directly with CEOs, extending how Pariveda serves the C-Suite, solving the business and technology challenges their organizations face. Sustena will operate as a co-branded name, "Sustena, a Pariveda company."

"Leaders strive to solve the challenge of articulating their enterprises 'why' but find those messages fall flat or don't align to the purpose of the organization. They seek guidance to discover or reimagine their organization's true north purpose that aligns employee and customer experience.," said Bruce Ballengee, CEO of Pariveda. "Sustena helps these leaders express what's always been true while aligning employees and involving customers in the process to articulate how they see the enterprise delivering on its core purpose. Their approach is very sound with a proven track record of long-standing relationships with CEOs and Private Equity leaders who rely on them across North America."

"We could not be more excited to join forces with the Pariveda team. As a firm that provides strategic brand guidance to executive leaders of complex business-to-business organizations, we often work at the nexus of change and transformation. Having a partner in Pariveda will enable us to provide greater insight and value to our clients as we will have access to stellar strategy and technology experts," said Brenna Garratt, Founder and CEO of Sustena. "Having known and worked with Pariveda for over two years, it is also clear we have a deep cultural connection - one focused on fostering the best environment and opportunity for our teams to grow and flourish. I have no doubt that our new home with Pariveda will add exponential value to our teams, clients and partners."

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.: Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex technology and business problems by aligning our people-development focus with the mission of our clients. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect and develop custom solutions to help their organization succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

Pariveda Solutions and The Business of IT are trademarks of Pariveda Solutions, Inc., Dallas, Texas, USA.

About Sustena Group Inc.: Sustena is a New York City-based business-to-business brand development and go-to-market firm focused on working with executive leaders of investor-backed, growth-focused businesses to transform their brands into strategic business assets. Our long-standing and deliberate methodology results in our client's ability to unite their teams, engage their markets, attract new customers, and increase their enterprise value. To learn more about our brand development process and see case studies of our client collaborations, visit our website: www.sustenagroup.com.

