Teleport Announces Latest Version Of Teleport Access Plane

New release focuses on secure, automated multi cloud data pipelines to stream mission critical business events in real time. Striim, Inc. announced the availability of Striim 4.0, the next generation of its industry-leading data integration and streaming platform. Striim 4.0 introduces new features and enhances existing capabilities for customers to run hundreds of data pipelines on auto-pilot and infuse real-time data into their business processes. Customers can choose from over 100 built-in adapters to read from and write to a data store, storage system, or cloud, and in the format of their choice. They can efficiently manage their pipelines using Striim’s visual, no-code user interface, SQL-based CLI (command line interface), and REST APIs (application programming interfaces). Striim 4.0 maximises operational uptime with data observability and automatic responses to changes in data structures and formats in upstream applications.

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO