ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Teleport Announces Latest Version Of Teleport Access Plane

By Javed Sayyad
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupports secure, agile infrastructure access for Windows Servers and desktops in cloud, on-premises and edge environments. Teleport, the Access Plane company, announced availability of Teleport 8. The latest edition of the open-source Teleport Access Plane extends the product’s identity-based, passwordless access to Windows desktop and Windows Server users in cloud, on-premises...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

Teleport Adds Windows Support to Infrastructure Security Gateway

Teleport today announced that the open source Teleport Access Plane it created to provide IT teams with identity-based access to IT infrastructure is now available for both Windows Desktop and Windows Server. The Teleport Access Plane was previously only available on Linux. Teleport has gained traction as a security gateway...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Striim Announces General Availability of Version 4.0 of its Streaming Platform

New release focuses on secure, automated multi cloud data pipelines to stream mission critical business events in real time. Striim, Inc. announced the availability of Striim 4.0, the next generation of its industry-leading data integration and streaming platform. Striim 4.0 introduces new features and enhances existing capabilities for customers to run hundreds of data pipelines on auto-pilot and infuse real-time data into their business processes. Customers can choose from over 100 built-in adapters to read from and write to a data store, storage system, or cloud, and in the format of their choice. They can efficiently manage their pipelines using Striim’s visual, no-code user interface, SQL-based CLI (command line interface), and REST APIs (application programming interfaces). Striim 4.0 maximises operational uptime with data observability and automatic responses to changes in data structures and formats in upstream applications.
SOFTWARE
InfoQ.com

Hazelcast Announces a New Unified Platform with Version 5.0

Hazelcast, the distributed computation and storage platform, has announced the release of the Hazelcast Platform version 5.0. This new platform unifies the existing products Hazelcast IMDG and Hazelcast Jet, the former having provided fast ways to store, retrieve and modify data while the latter provided fast processing of data. The...
SOFTWARE
Smithsonian

Announcing the Latest Release of DArcMail

As an email preservation pioneer, the Archives is pleased to announce its latest release of its open-source software DArcMail (Digital Archiving for eMail) available on Github. Most of the testing and use has been done in Windows, but it should also operate in Mac and Linux environments. The availability on Github now allows for easier version control and sharing with others.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Access#Microsoft Windows#Access Control#Access Management#Access Plane#Schlesinger Group#Teleport 8#Kubernetes
aithority.com

Cloudian Announces Object Storage Certification With VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid

Provides Persistent Storage for Cloud-native Applications Running On-premises or in a Public Cloud. Cloudian announced that its HyperStore object storage has been certified with VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid (TKG), a multi-cloud Kubernetes footprint that can run both on-premises in VMware vSphere and in the public cloud on Amazon EC2 and Microsoft Azure. HyperStore delivers enterprise-grade persistent storage for modern, cloud-native applications in TKG customers’ own environments, with fully native S3 compatibility, limitless scalability, military-grade security and cloud-like agility at up to 70% less cost than public cloud offerings. announcement complements Cloudian’s ongoing collaboration with VMware in other areas, such as enabling customers to support both modern and traditional applications from a single platform through HyperStore’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Panzura Speeds Up Cloud Data Move With New Panzura Managed Migrations

Panzura has launched Panzura Managed Migrations, a new service that manages and accelerates cloud data migration with dedicated engineering experts, start-to-finish implementation, and technical resources to quickly move data, applications, and workloads to the cloud. Panzura handles every stage of the data migration journey, providing a set of complementary and add-on services for all new and existing customers. Panzura Managed Migrations is designed to ensure customers get the most out of their target cloud environment, while also harnessing the efficiency, productivity, and economics of the Panzura CloudFS global file system and Panzura Data Services in their organizations.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

MSP360 Adds Ransomware Protection With Wasabi Object Lock Integrated With MSP360 Managed Backup

New 5.4 release offers integration with Wasabi Object Lock for immutable storage in the cloud. MSP360, a provider of simple and reliable backup and IT management solutions for managed services providers (MSPs) and IT departments worldwide, has added Object Lock immutable storage from Wasabi Technologies, which provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses, to MSP360 Managed Backup Service (MBS) in the latest release version 5.4. This new offering is the latest of a longstanding partnership between MSP360 and Wasabi and further assists MSPs and internal IT teams with protecting cloud-based backups from the ever-evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, natural disasters, or accidental human error.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

ReserveBlock Foundation Announces Upcoming Release of the First open-source Decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain Platform

ReserveBlock Foundation (reserveblock.io), is the first open-source platform allowing for the creation of a decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain, which is independently governed and democratizes NFTs for everyone. Upon release, the network will enable a scalable utility driven protocol with on-chain functions for decentralized storage, programmable smart contracts, on-chain royalty enforcement, and evolving NFT features that provide for open market utilization by anyone without the need for centralized authorities or marketplaces at near zero transaction fees. The network will be governed by a Masternode infrastructure enabling complete carbon neutrality without compromising functionality and utility.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise-Ready NFT Domain Name Integrations

Unstoppable Domains, the leading platform for self-sovereign identity on Web3, announced a partnership with Alchemy. Alchemy empowers 70 percent of the top Web3 apps and NFT platforms through their enterprise API. Through this partnership, Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy have launched an API for domain name integrations, making it easy for any wallet, exchange, marketplace or app to support NFT domains.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

Fix Roblox Teleport Failed Error Codes 769, 770, 772, 773 on Windows PC

If when you try to use the Roblox Teleport Function to teleport in Roblox the online game platform on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, but you receive any of the following Error Codes 769, 770, 772, 773, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we will identify the most likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions affected PC gamers can apply to fix the error on their gaming device.
VIDEO GAMES
aithority.com

Microsoft Editor in Outlook Promotes More Inclusive and Professional Email

Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, explains how Microsoft Editor in Outlook helps users create more inclusive and professional email in a new article. The informative article first explains some of the AI-powered Editor features, such as stylistic suggestions. The author then discusses how editor helps...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium’s Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform and Intertrust ExpressPlay customers.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Paymerang Uses Amazon Web Services To Deliver World-Class Finance Automation Solutions

Paymerang Incorporates Five AWS Products to Bring Cloud-First, Finance Automation Solutions to Businesses Nationwide. Paymerang is using Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower mid-market businesses to accelerate vendor payment and deliver world-class customer service. To support the rapid growth of the company, Paymerang uses five AWS products for its operations and client services.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Unity Ads Now Offers Access To Meta Audience Network Through Unity Mediation

Unity the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, announced the availability of Meta Audience Network for in-app bidding access in Unity Mediation, available within Unity Ads. With this integration, publishers get self-serve and streamlined access to a premium demand source, making it quicker and easier to maximize their revenue. Meta Audience Network is the latest addition to Unity Mediation, solutions that give developers access to the most comprehensive demand, with over 60+ ad ecosystem partners as well as enhanced tools to set pricing strategies, bid competitively, and maximize overall ad fill.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Keysight’s Participation in O-RAN Global Plugfest 2021 Enables Ecosystem to Speed Open RAN Technology Development and Specifications Maturity

Keysight Technologies, Inc., a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, participated in the third global Plugfest event organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, accelerating development of technologies with open standard interfaces. Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) solution...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Crestron Home Perfect For Guestroom Management Via A New Platform Driver For Bodhi Building Management Software

Crestron Home can now be a powerful, economical choice for guestroom management in hotels, resorts, and multi-dwelling unit (MDU) properties, using a new platform driver announced by Software Development, LLC. The driver, for the Bodhi building management platform, ties Crestron Home to most property management systems plus in-room sensors, meters...
SOFTWARE
Ubergizmo

Universal Control Still Not Present In Latest Version Of macOS, iPadOS

One of the features Apple announced at WWDC 2021 earlier this year that would be coming to macOS and iPadOS is Universal Control. For those unfamiliar, it is a feature that basically allows users to move from their Mac computers to their iPads, like drag and drop files, move their mouse cursor, and so on.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

SureClinical Launches Eclinical Ecosystem™ ECO Bundle To Support Clinical Trial Automation And Collaboration

Clinical operations ecosystem for Clinical Research Organizations streamlines and accelerates the delivery of new treatments to patients globally. SureClinical, a leading provider of cloud-native eClinical applications, announced the launch of their new Eclinical Ecosystem ECO Applications and Platform Bundle. Designed for the unique needs of Clinical Research Organizations, the ECO Bundle connects people, programs, projects and processes everywhere for a singular view of clinical data. The ECO Bundle centralizes clinical intelligence and reporting across multiple applications, data points and systems, allowing distributed clinical research teams to collaborate within a single, modern, easy to use application experience.
SOFTWARE
everythingrf.com

Modelithics Announces New Version of the MACOM GaN Component Library

Modelithics, a leading RF and microwave component simulation model provider, has announced version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library. With this latest version, the library now includes a total of six models for MACOM PURE CARBIDE™ GaN devices. Version 21.1.5 of the Modelithics MACOM GaN Library introduces new models...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy