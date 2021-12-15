ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Firm Apricus Realty Capital Launches With Focus On $100 Million Class A Office Properties

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apricus Realty Capital, a real estate investment and operating firm based in North Texas, announced the company completed the raise of an initial GP capital fund and is actively seeking multiple Class A office acquisitions of $100 million or more per transaction in markets throughout Texas. Apricus launched in December 2021 and is managed by Matt Haley, formerly of Miller Global Properties and Transwestern Investment Company/Pearlmark Real Estate Partners, and Moody Younger and Kathy Permenter of Younger Partners.

Acquisitions targeted by Apricus include institutional-quality Class A office properties with an initial focus in North Texas, Houston, and Austin. The leadership team at Apricus brings decades of experience as owners, operators, and leasing specialists. The team's extensive knowledge of the Texas market and deep real estate experience and resources are key factors that will enable Apricus to quickly increase property values.

"We're going to be highly specialized in acquiring properties where we know we can add value. We know what it takes to get deals done in the Texas market and have a thorough understanding of what tenants look for in their office experience," said Kathy Permenter, principal and managing partner at Apricus. "We will buy properties that are well-located and create the sense of place that is so important to tenants."

Permenter and Younger have led Dallas-based Younger Partners, which manages more than 8 million square feet of retail, office, land, and commercial properties, as co-managing partners since 2012. Each will split time between Younger Partners and Apricus. Haley oversaw comingled equity funds, investment strategies and investor relations in previous roles, including direction of more than $9 billion in asset transactions. Apricus plans to draw on its leaders' diverse experiences in commercial real estate, market research, investment, leasing and management to drive value around office properties that may traditionally be viewed as high-risk.

"We are focused on creating a better experience at office properties from the point of acquisition to the daily tenant experience and the overall office environment, thus ultimately, delivering a better return for our investors," said Matt Haley, principal and managing partner at Apricus. "There are few, if any, privately led entrepreneurial-minded real estate investment firms that bring such complimentary skill sets as Apricus will do consistently for Class A office space."

In the future, Apricus expects to expand its portfolio to include retail and industrial properties and raise additional subscribed funds from private individuals and institutional backers.

"At Apricus, we're ready today to make the investments needed, whether that be with a current owner looking for an exit or the capital needed for amenities and improvements to better position a property," said Moody Younger, principal and managing partner at Apricus.

For more information, visit https://apricusrealtycapital.com.

About Apricus Realty CapitalApricus Realty Capital is a North Texas-based real estate investment firm focused on acquisition of Class A office, retail, and industrial properties. The firm, which launched in December 2021, is led by an experienced management team with cross-functional expertise in commercial real estate and property investment. For more information, visit apricusrealtycapital.com.

