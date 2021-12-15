ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ENA Bolsters Educational Offerings With Acquisition Of Triage First

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every shift, every day, emergency nurses must make rapid and accurate triage decisions for every patient who enters the emergency department.

Recognizing the importance of triage in patient care, the Emergency Nurses Association continually looks at opportunities for emergency nurses to increase their triage competence. ENA took another step in that ongoing effort on Wednesday with the acquisition of Triage First.

For nearly 25 years, Triage First's Comprehensive Curriculum has benefitted emergency nurses of all experience levels who wanted to further develop or reinforce their triage skills. Triage First offers a suite of online courses that expand a nurse's knowledge base, promote clinical expertise and incorporate an empathetic approach to patient care.

"Whether at the front desk or stretcherside, emergency nurses are constantly triaging patients to determine the best course of care," said ENA President Ron Kraus, MSN, RN, EMT, CEN, ACNS-BC, TCRN. "Having high-quality triage training and education is a must for emergency nurses, emergency department workflow and, of course, achieving optimal patient outcomes."

ENA's triage education lineup features the ESI training courses centered on the five-level emergency triage system used by nearly every emergency nurse in the United States. Triage First builds upon it by taking a comprehensive approach to patient triage using evidence-based practices, while also delving into a variety of topics such as obstetrics, urgent care and high acuity patients.

"ESI and Triage First represent the holistic package of triage education. It's only fitting for it all to find a home with ENA as the association looks to further grow its triage offerings for every emergency nurse," Kraus added.

ENA announced no immediate changes to Triage First following the acquisition, but will explore opportunities to further develop and enhance the Triage First curriculum as part of ENA's larger plans for triage resources and education.

More information on ENA's triage content and courses, including Triage First, can be found at ena.org/triage.

About the Emergency Nurses AssociationThe Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact: Dan CampanaDirector of Communications847-460-4017 dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ena-bolsters-educational-offerings-with-acquisition-of-triage-first-301445522.html

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association

