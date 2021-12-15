CloudBlue PSA Receives AWS Foundational Technical Review Certification
Certification confirms CloudBlue PSA meets AWS’ high security, reliability, and operational excellence standards. CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, has announced that CloudBlue PSA, its comprehensive professional services automation (PSA) software, has been certified by Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR). The certification confirms to customers that CloudBlue...aithority.com
Comments / 0