ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Agentero Expands Offerings For Agents

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, the digital insurance network, has expanded its personal and commercial offerings for independent agents, announcing new integrations with four leading insurance markets including Ethos, Cowbell Cyber, Thimble and Bamboo Insurance. The firm currently connects agents with 19 markets providing quoting, communication and automation tools so agents can efficiently write more new business.

Agentero focuses on reinventing the insurance buying process, making insurance more accessible to consumers and small businesses. New agents can sign up with Agentero in 10 minutes or less, and once they do, new insurance applications can be completed in seconds.

"Insurance has so many opportunities to be faster and more convenient. We're focused on driving insurance innovation in distribution, something we plan to continue in 2022," explained Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero. "We are also reducing the barriers to entry for new agents. Insurance has traditionally been a tough business to get started in, and we're connecting agents to a variety of insurance products quickly."

The firm has added the following insurance products to its platform:

  • Ethos provides life insurance
  • Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, admitted, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance
  • Thimble offers small business general liability insurance
  • Bamboo Insurance offers homeowners and dwelling fire

Independent insurance agents use Agentero to access modern carriers and to boost their revenue. Agents save time and deliver a superior customer experience through efficient product distribution.

About Agentero

With more than 1,000 insurance agencies, Agentero uses robust data and analytics enabling agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at insurtech CoverWallet, and has also worked for McKinsey & Co. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Union Square Ventures, Mundi Ventures and others. For more information visit https://www.agentero.com.

Contact: Candace Boyle(610) 256-1068 candace.boyle@the10company.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agentero-expands-offerings-for-agents-301445486.html

SOURCE Agentero

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Interfor Expands And Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed an early renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of major Canadian and U.S. banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

AdAdapted Expands Executive Team to Build Out New Business Units and Offerings

As VP and general manager of AdAdapted Direct and Alison O’Keefe as general manager of retail partnerships. The addition of Sukenic and O’Keefe highlight AdAdapted’s continued emphasis on expanding into new business verticals and further diversifying its offerings for CPG brands, agencies and retailers. Marketing Technology News:...
BUSINESS
Milwaukee Business Journal

Blossom Candle growing, Wingtique expands offerings: Neighborhood Achievers

Learn more about Blossom Candle and Wingtique as part of our monthly Neighborhood Achievers feature. featuring Charlie Evans, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The Diversity In Business Awards honor businesses and individuals dedicated to urban growth. We encourage you to nominate those who deserve recognition for their commitment to their city and community.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckinsey Co#Cyber Insurance#Insurance Agents#Ethos#Cowbell Cyber#Thimble#Bamboo Insurance
wraltechwire.com

Durham’s ServiceTrade lands $85M, to expand offerings to contractors

DURHAM – More than 800 commercial service contractors have chosen to work with software-as-a-service provider ServiceTrade, and investors see plenty of reasons for future growth. Today that was made clear with the announcement that the nine-year-old venture has closed on $85 million in new capital. JMI Equity led the round...
DURHAM, NC
siliconangle.com

API security startup Cequence raises $60M to expand product offerings

Application programming interface security startup Cequence Security Inc. announced today that it has raised $60 million in new funding to support enhancements to its solutions expand its product offerings. Menlo Ventures led the Series C round. Also participating in the round were ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures, HarbourVest Partners, Shasta Ventures,...
BUSINESS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Ahold Delhaize, Instacart Expand Virtual Convenience Offerings

Instacart, which recently launched Kroger Delivery Now and Stop & Shop Express—part of its Convenience Hub that debuted in September—has announced the expansion of its virtual convenience offering in partnership with Ahold Delhaize USA. Together the companies have introduced new virtual convenience storefronts, which in addition to Stop & Shop Express, include: Food Lion Now, GIANT Instant Delivery, Hannaford Now, Giant Food Convenience and Martin’s Instant Delivery.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
retechnology.com

ShowingTime's New Offer Manager Software Streamlines the Offer Process Freeing up Agents Time to Focus on their Clients

The Intuitive Platform and App Managed Over 120,000 Offers in 2021. CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 -- ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, announced today its Offer Manager tool facilitated over 120,000 offers in 2021. Fueled by automation and supported by an easy-to-use app, Offer Manager provides agents with a single platform for offer management, freeing up their time to focus on clients. Without Offer Manager software, agents usually need to work across email, text and calls to make and receive offers on behalf of their clients, juggling multiple documents, offers - all in different formats and without a central way to organize and evaluate the offers quickly.
SOFTWARE
drugstorenews.com

Optimum Nutrition expands Amin.O Energy + Electrolytes offerings

Optimum Nutrition is adding a blast of orange flavor to its Amin.O Energy + Electrolytes Sparkling Hydration beverage lineup. The latest flavor addition is orange blast. VMS companies look to tailor products to consumer demands]. Offering consumers 100 mg of caffeine that has been derived from such natural sources as...
ECONOMY
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy