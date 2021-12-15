Agentero Expands Offerings For Agents

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentero, the digital insurance network, has expanded its personal and commercial offerings for independent agents, announcing new integrations with four leading insurance markets including Ethos, Cowbell Cyber, Thimble and Bamboo Insurance. The firm currently connects agents with 19 markets providing quoting, communication and automation tools so agents can efficiently write more new business.

Agentero focuses on reinventing the insurance buying process, making insurance more accessible to consumers and small businesses. New agents can sign up with Agentero in 10 minutes or less, and once they do, new insurance applications can be completed in seconds.

"Insurance has so many opportunities to be faster and more convenient. We're focused on driving insurance innovation in distribution, something we plan to continue in 2022," explained Luis Pino, CEO of Agentero. "We are also reducing the barriers to entry for new agents. Insurance has traditionally been a tough business to get started in, and we're connecting agents to a variety of insurance products quickly."

The firm has added the following insurance products to its platform:

Ethos provides life insurance

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, admitted, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance

Thimble offers small business general liability insurance

Bamboo Insurance offers homeowners and dwelling fire

Independent insurance agents use Agentero to access modern carriers and to boost their revenue. Agents save time and deliver a superior customer experience through efficient product distribution.

About Agentero

With more than 1,000 insurance agencies, Agentero uses robust data and analytics enabling agents to proactively offer insurance choices to customers at the right time, every time, mitigating risks for consumers while growing relationships and revenue for agents. Founder and CEO Luis Pino was the first employee at insurtech CoverWallet, and has also worked for McKinsey & Co. The company is backed by Foundation Capital, Union Square Ventures, Mundi Ventures and others. For more information visit https://www.agentero.com.

