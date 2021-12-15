Operation UNITE Awarded $15,000 For Transitional Housing

Governor Andy Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency and plans to take executive action to attempt to boost enrollment with nurse-training programs. While the pandemic has had a big affect on the nursing shortage, it has been an ongoing problem in the United States for many years. Some health professionals said the biggest problem is not getting nurses in but rather keeping them. Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health in Corbin said retention is gonna be a big thing he’s gonna have to help them focus on. She said it’s easier for her to recruit them but keeping them after they get there is the bigger issue. Baptist Health offers several programs to get nurses to work in their hospitals, but they are now focusing on benefits to keep them retained. Mays said they offer student loan forgiveness through a company and offer tuition reimbursement if they want to go back to school to get their B.S. degrees or their masters. Mays said she believes that Gov. Beshear addressing the problem is a huge step in the right direction.

CORBIN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO