ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Operation UNITE Awarded $15,000 For Transitional Housing

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation UNITE was awarded $15,000 from UnitedHealthcare that will be using for Kentuckians transitioning from residential substance-use treatment programs to sober living and transitional housing. Operation UNITE stands for Unlawful...

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

Related
secondwavemedia.com

Local workgroup offers transitional housing support to increase long-term success

A collaborative new workgroup is emerging across Isabella County to help reduce homelessness and increase long-term success transitioning to housing. Created out of the Isabella County Restoration House (ICRH) and operating under the Isabella County Continuum of Care, Transitions is a collaborative group between local partnering organizations to create a network able to share resources and provide support with transitional housing.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
somerset106.com

Baptist Health Corbin Responds To The Governor’s Nursing Shortage Emergency Declaration

Governor Andy Beshear declared Kentucky’s chronic nursing shortage an emergency and plans to take executive action to attempt to boost enrollment with nurse-training programs. While the pandemic has had a big affect on the nursing shortage, it has been an ongoing problem in the United States for many years. Some health professionals said the biggest problem is not getting nurses in but rather keeping them. Sherrie Mays, Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health in Corbin said retention is gonna be a big thing he’s gonna have to help them focus on. She said it’s easier for her to recruit them but keeping them after they get there is the bigger issue. Baptist Health offers several programs to get nurses to work in their hospitals, but they are now focusing on benefits to keep them retained. Mays said they offer student loan forgiveness through a company and offer tuition reimbursement if they want to go back to school to get their B.S. degrees or their masters. Mays said she believes that Gov. Beshear addressing the problem is a huge step in the right direction.
CORBIN, KY
Nashua Telegraph

Transitional housing: A pathway out of homelessness for local families

When I talk with people in the community about homelessness, I am often met with a feeling that the issue is too big… too hard… too onerous for us to tackle. And the truth is, homelessness is, in fact, a tough issue. Individuals – adults and children – and families can and do become homeless for a wide variety of reasons. While it is true that sometimes it is because of poor decisions, much more often it is for reasons truly beyond a person’s own control. Perhaps a person becomes a victim of domestic violence? Perhaps a person loses their job? Or perhaps there is an unexpected and severe illness in the family. I am sure that if you think about it, you can probably come up with any number of reasons why you, too, could become homeless.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#Unitedhealthcare#Kentuckians#Kentucky Help
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Awarded State Transit Grant

Sheboygan County will be getting some money from the State DOT. Governor Evers and the DOT recently announced that about $4 million in transportation grants were to be given out to communities around the state, and Sheboygan County made the cut. They will actually receive two grants. The first will...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Vinton Messenger

Town to transition ownership/operation of water/wastewater system to WVWA

Vinton Mayor Brad Grose announced what he described as a “momentous decision” at the December 7 Town Council meeting. “This council has agreed that the time is right to transition ownership and operation of the Vinton Water and Wastewater System to the Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) as of July 1, 2022. The decision being announced tonight has not been reached lightly and has been many years in the making,” said Grose. “With the desire to continue to provide the highest quality product, at the lowest possible cost, it has become apparent that it is in the best interests of our current and future customers to make this necessary move.
VINTON, VA
southcentralfloridalife.com

United Way presents award to Hendry County

Hendry County Board of County Commissioners was recognized by United Way for its contributions to the Hendry/Glades employee campaign. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
qchron.com

Affordable housing units at Archer Green

The city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development and Economic Development Corp., the Housing Development Corp. and Omni New York LLC celebrated with elected officials the opening of 387 units of affordable housing in a new complex on Dec. 1. Archer Green, borne out of the Jamaica NOW Action...
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare seeks developer for 120-unit housing plan

The Dare County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Dec.6 meeting to move forward with soliciting a developer to partner with the county on a 120-unit project on Bowsertown Road that would include an $8 million investment by the county. The proposal to developers will include 90 one-bedroom and...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WLNS

Gov. Whitmer, MSHDA award $13 million for new low-income housing units

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) announced that more than $13 million in low-income housing tax credits will be used to build new low-income rental properties or rehabilitate existing properties. The funding will pay for the renovation of 14 properties and 690 housing units. “Investments in housing help […]
MICHIGAN STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio EPA, ODOT Award Diesel Emission Reduction Grants for Public Transit

Grants in Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Lake, Montgomery, Portage, Stark, Summit counties to eliminate 6 tons of pollutants annually. The Ohio Diesel Emissions Reduction Grant (DERG) Program has awarded six grants totaling more than $9 million for replacing 25 aging diesel transit buses with newer, cleaner diesel or alternative fuel technology.
OHIO STATE
q13fox.com

King Co. Metro Transit awarded $396M in grant funding from FTA

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Federal Transit Administration awarded $395.6 million in American Rescue Plan funding to King County Metro Transit. The agency's funds are meant to help local and regional transit operations continue and keep their workers employed during the pandemic. "Public transportation has been a lifeline for communities...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy