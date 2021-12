Look out world, here comes “The Adventures of Qai Qai”, a children’s book written by Serena Williams about her daughter Olympia’s doll. According to People.com, The children’s book is illustrated by Yesenia Moises and will be published by Feiwel and Friends on September 27, 2022. Williams said, “Storytime is such an important pillar of our bedtime routine, like so many others around the world...Qai Qai is a special member of our family and we hope The Adventures of Qai Qai will give others a new way to welcome Qai Qai into their own home."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO