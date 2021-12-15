ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit...

AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
POLITICS
The Independent

China vows to respond after US Xinjiang sanctions passed

China on Friday said it would take all necessary measures to safeguard its institutions and enterprises after the U.S. Senate passed a new law barring imports from the Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove they were produced without forced labor. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the measure approved Thursday “indicates that the U.S. has no scruples about smearing China by every means."“The relevant actions seriously undermine the principles of market economy and international economic and trade rules, and seriously damage the interests of Chinese institutions and enterprises," Wang told reporters at a daily briefing. “China strongly deplores and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost...
POLITICS
Washington Times

U.S., allies challenged by China and Russia on the march

Dictatorships are on the march, at a level of intensity unprecedented since the Second World War. With no tolerance for free speech or political dissent and guilty of massive human rights abuses, China and Russia have become increasingly aggressive in their attacks on free and democratic nations. They inspire fellow-traveler autocracies like Iran and North Korea to pursue more and ever more dangerous and brazen nuclear extortion strategy.
FOREIGN POLICY
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
Telegraph

Diplomats make hasty exit from China after 'intimidation'

Lithuania's diplomatic delegation to China hastily left the country on Wednesday over security fears, according to diplomatic sources, with the embassy disappearing entirely from local online maps. Their sudden departure escalates an ongoing diplomatic spat between Lithuania and Beijing over Taiwan, which China claims as its own despite having never...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws

Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed, amid a dearth of opposition candidates months after the city began cracking down on dissent.The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to Hong Kong's legislature. Beijing has tightened its grip over the semi-autonomous Chinese city following months of pro-democracy protests in 2019 that at times descended into violent clashes between police and protesters.Hong Kong later amended its laws...
ELECTIONS
dallassun.com

Taiwan President meets visiting French lawmakers, seeks support for peace

Taipei [Taiwan], December 16 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday met with the delegation of French lower house members and expressed her hope that their nation, along with other European Union members, would help ensure peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region amid China's growing clout. "As authoritarianism is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan's Tsai urges unity against rising authoritarianism

Addressing a group of visiting French lawmakers, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called Wednesday for greater unity among democratic nations in the face of rising authoritarianism.Tsai also said the self-governing island republic would take on greater responsibilities to contribute to regional and global peace and stability.“Democratic allies should strengthen cooperation when facing challenges such as swift changes in international affairs and expansion of authoritarianism," Tsai said during the meeting at the Presidential Office Building. “Taiwan will take on its responsibilities in the international society and expects to contribute more to the Indo-Pacific region’s peace and stability, as well as the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin and Xi vow to 'safeguard both sides' security' amid increasing US tensions as Russia and China boast their relationship is at an 'unprecedented high level'

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have vowed to 'safeguard both sides' security and interests' as the pair hailed their friendship amid increasing tensions with 'international forces'. The world leaders held a phone call amid increasing criticism from the West, just days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow's sabre-rattling against Ukraine...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

French Parliamentarians arrive in Taiwan, discussions on Indo-Pacific on agenda

Taipei [Taiwan], December 15 (ANI): A six-member parliamentary delegation from France on Wednesday arrived in Taiwan and is expected to have a discussion on mutual interest in Indo-Pacific. The delegation led by chair of the French National Assembly's France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group which is on a five-day visit is scheduled...
POLITICS

