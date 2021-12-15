ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motive Infrastructure Solutions Appoints Lance Craft As Vice President/General Manager Of The Central/SE Region

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Infrastructure Solutions, the self-performing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, & Construction) solutions provider, announced the appointment of Lance Craft as Vice President and General Manager of the Central/SE Region. Based in Texas, Craft will provide executive level leadership and management with full P&L accountability for the construction and operations team. He will be responsible for expanding the presence and growth in this part of the United States which is home to three of the five largest cities ( Chicago, Dallas, Houston). This region presents many different indoor, outdoor, and renewable energy opportunities for installation and services work and is critical to the growth of Motive Infrastructure Solutions' construction services.

Craft has worked in the wireless telecommunications industry for 29 years where he most recently served as the VP of Sales at ExteNet Systems, Inc. He has extensive experience managing companies through periods of start-up, high growth, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, Craft is a results-oriented leader with expertise in general management, network construction, engineering, and operations.

Craft is eager to continue his wireless career with Motive and notes that "this new role allows me the opportunity to lead a large group of employees within a dynamic diverse organization to build all things 5G for the future of the wireless industry. I am excited to be a part of serving the industry in a day-to-day construction/operations role that will impact and support many different carriers year after year as we design and construct the most complex solutions to support a better 5G consumer experience."

Keith Casey, President of Motive Infrastructure Solutions, said of Craft's appointment, "Motive has been working towards building a highly skilled, strategic and tactically focused leadership team to move the company forward as a nationwide full turnkey EPC and integration provider. Lance not only brings decades of telecom industry executive leadership, but he also aligns well with the future vision of the company. In evaluating our Central and SE regional growth path, it was an easy choice to bring Lance over to the Motive team."

About Motive Infrastructure SolutionsMotive is a full service, self-performing, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) infrastructure solutions provider for the wireless and wireline telecommunications industry. Areas of expertise include site acquisition and entitlements, architecture, engineering and design, project & construction management, installation & maintenance, product sales & distribution. For additional information, visit www.motiveis.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motive-infrastructure-solutions-appoints-lance-craft-as-vice-presidentgeneral-manager-of-the-centralse-region-301444880.html

SOURCE Motive Infrastructure Solutions

