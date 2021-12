Blockchain pioneer, keynote speaker, and HashCash Chief, Raj Chowdhury explains why there’s a dire need for crypto exchange and wallet services in emerging economies. Most evolving economies of the world are rife with political or socio-economic crises that further tug at their currency value. Now is a time when the global population is extensively introduced to the enormity of prospects offered by cryptocurrency. The intent of instrumenting the digital currency as a “wedge against inflation” is clear to the youth.

