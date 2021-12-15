ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Elevate Holistics Brings Medical Marijuana Access To The Beehive State

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing its platform to simplify the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card to Utah.

"The policies regarding medical marijuana use in Utah have come a long way over the past decade, but the process of obtaining a medical marijuana card has remained challenging and opaque," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We are proud to break down this final barrier to access and give Utahns - both patients and clinicians alike - the tools to make alternative treatments the norm."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

"The process of receiving a medical marijuana card shouldn't be complicated or difficult, and it should be just as mainstream as getting a prescription at the pharmacy," added Stearman. "Elevate was developed with this comparison in mind, and we are working hard to make medical marijuana card access as seamless as possible."

Elevate Holistics will start seeing patients Jan. 1. For more information about Elevate Holistics or to request a medical marijuana card, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-holistics-brings-medical-marijuana-access-to-the-beehive-state-301445466.html

SOURCE Elevate Holistics

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Reporter

5 Health Benefits of Medical Marijuana

One of the biggest markets in the world right now is the marijuana industry, sitting at an estimated $61 billion and rising. Aside from the fact that the success is partly related to the number of consumption methods and products on the market, like those available at Smoke Cartel, medicinal marijuana plays an important part too. Due to the illegality of consuming the herb in the past, many people don’t know the health benefits of medical marijuana, or what symptoms it treats. Here are 5 health benefits of medical marijuana, and the reason it is being used to treat various conditions.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FireRescue1

Utah FF-EMT sues over suspension for medical marijuana prescription

ODGEN, Utah — An Odgen firefighter-EMT is suing the city because he claims that he was unlawfully suspended without pay from work for refusing to surrender his medical cannabis card, the Standard-Examiner reported. Levi Coleman said he uses cannabis to treat chronic back pain but his performance of duties...
UTAH STATE
WOWK 13 News

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card. Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients. […]
PRINCETON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Utah State
WALA-TV FOX10

Medical marijuana dispensaries help patients in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- Since medical marijuana became legal in 2016, dispensaries like Sunnyside Pensacola have opened to help patients with their medical needs. Cris Rivera, Regional President of Cresco Labs says Sunnyside opened for the first time last week after two years of trying to expand into Pensacola. “There are...
FLORIDA STATE
wosu.org

Cultivating More Medical Marijuana

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown talk about the possible expansion of medical marijuana in the state. COVID Cases Creep. Things continue to be bad here in Ohio, thanks to the Delta variant and the quickly-spreading new Omicron variant....
PHARMACEUTICALS
KELOLAND TV

How to grow medical marijuana at home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since medical marijuana became legal in the state during the summer of 2021, South Dakota’s medical cannabis program has been moving slowly forward. The application period for dispensaries and cultivators in the state opened November 1, and the first medical cards were issued a few weeks later.
GOOGLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Beehive State#Elevate Holistics#Utahns#Ssl
whbc.com

Schuring: Medical Marijuana Fix in Works

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two years in operation, and the medical marijuana system in Ohio needs fixed. That’s why Senate Bill 261 has been introduced, taking operation of the system from the pharmacy board to the state Department of Commerce. The hope is to produce more medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
gowatertown.net

Permitting process for medical marijuana underway in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health is beginning to issue medical marijuana cards, but officials say it could be months before dispensaries will have anything to sell. Municipalities across the state are also receiving applications for permits from those who want to open a dispensary. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
franklinreporter.com

Medical Marijuana Business Preparing To Open In Township

Franklin’s first medical marijuana grower and dispensary plans to open within the next year, a company spokesperson said. The business, Holistic NJ, will also have the opportunity to sell recreational weed to those 21 years and older once the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission establishes the rules for that. But...
FRANKLIN, NJ
WKRC

Ohio medical marijuana overhaul bill would increase access for patients

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's been five years since Ohio legalized medical marijuana. Senate Bill 261 could be the biggest step forward for treating patients since the medicine was legalized. The most important of which would be giving a doctor the ability to prescribe the medicine if he or she believes it would help any condition.
OHIO STATE
deltanews.tv

Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail. British researchers found that medical pot slashed seizures by almost 90% and reduced...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Milford LIVE News

City considers medical marijuana restriction

by Terry Rogers     Milford City Council discussed a possible policy change that would prohibit employees from holding a medical marijuana card At a recent workshop, Milford City Council discussed a recommendation from City Manager Mark Whitfield and Human Resource Director Jamesha Williams to deny city employees the ability to obtain a medical marijuana card. Because the city receives ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRMS Radio

Medical Marijuana Industry Booming In Missouri

It’s probably not much of a surprise that the medical marijuana industry is thriving in Missouri and in more than 30 other states across the country. As a matter of fact, sales in the Show-Me State recently shattered the monthly mark for the 6th straight time. That’s according to...
MISSOURI STATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Mitchell City Council to consider issuing four medical marijuana dispensary licenses

The Mitchell City Council will consider approving a handful of recently submitted medical marijuana applications on Monday. All four of the applications are seeking medical marijuana dispensary licenses. If the council approves all four dispensary applications, Mitchell will have reached its cap of five dispensary licenses permitted to operate in city limits. The council will decide whether to grant the licenses during its 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.
MITCHELL, SD
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy