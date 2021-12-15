ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

S&P Global Ratings Issues 'A' Issuer Credit Rating To East Bay Community Energy

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), one of California's most successful community choice power agencies, today announced it reached a notable financial milestone by earning an 'A' issuer credit rating (ICR) from S&P Global Ratings report . To date, EBCE is the largest community choice aggregator (CCA) in California to earn an 'A' credit rating, with its swift acquisition of more than half a million customer accounts in just three years.

The report also cites:

  • EBCE maintains solid financial performance.
  • At fiscal year-end 2021, EBCE had no debt outstanding.
  • EBCE's environmental risk exposure is low, based on its predominantly carbon-free resource portfolio.
  • The outlook is stable.

"The credit rating is important for two reasons," said EBCE CEO Nick Chaset. "For EBCE's counterparties, such as renewable energy project developers, it shows that we're on solid financial footing and are low risk, which can help us secure the best terms in our contracts. This translates to better access and service of low-cost, long-term renewable energy for EBCE customers in the decades to come."

About EBCEEBCE is a not-for-profit public agency that operates a Community Choice Energy program for Alameda County and fourteen incorporated cities, serving more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers. EBCE initiated service in June 2018 and expanded to the cities of Pleasanton, Newark, and Tracy in San Joaquin County in April 2021. As one of 19 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, EBCE is part of the movement to expedite the climate action goals of their communities and those of California. EBCE is committed to providing clean power at competitive rates while reinvesting in its local communities. For more information about East Bay Community Energy, visit ebce.org.

Media Contact Dan Lieberman, dlieberman@ebce.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-issues-a-issuer-credit-rating-to-east-bay-community-energy-301444987.html

SOURCE East Bay Community Energy

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

11 recent hospital credit rating downgrades

Credit rating downgrades for several hospitals and health systems this year were tied to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The following 11 hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred this year, listed in alphabetical order:. 1. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.) — lowered in September from "A+" to...
ROSEVILLE, CA
TheStreet

American Water Receives Highest ESG Evaluation Score For U.S. Based Utility From S&P Global Ratings

American Water (AWK) - Get American Water Works Company, Inc. Report, the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it received a score of 87 (out of 100) as reported in the S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation Report. It is the highest evaluation score given to a U.S. utility by S&P and the 3rd highest globally. This is the second time that the company has been evaluated by S&P, receiving the same high-performing score in April of 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Fuel Oil Utilities Sourcing And Procurement Report With Top Suppliers, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, And Procurement Strategies - SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, top suppliers, most suitable supplier selection criteria, supplier evaluation metrics, SLA that buyers should consider and innovations of the Fuel Oil Utilities procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Nordic Aviation Capital Reaches Restructuring Support Agreement With Majority Of Lenders To Strengthen Capital Structure And Position The Company For Long-term Growth And Success

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Aviation Capital Designated Activity Company, together with its subsidiaries ("NAC" or the "Company"), the world's largest regional aircraft lessor, today announced that it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA" or the "Agreement") with its equityholders and lenders holding over 73% of NAC's approximately $6.3 billion in debt obligations (collectively, the "RSA Parties"). The terms of the RSA establish the framework for a consensual and comprehensive financial restructuring that will restructure the Company's debt obligations, provide additional capital through a new equity rights offering, and best position NAC for future growth and success as global economic and industry conditions continue to improve. To implement the financial restructuring, the Company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. F/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - FFIE, PSAC

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. f/k/a Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (FFIE) (NASDAQ: PSAC) resulting from allegations that Faraday Future may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
BUSINESS
KSAT 12

‘I’m not anticipating changing anybody’s mind’: CPS Energy CEO says outreach on rate hike is about ‘education’

SAN ANTONIO – As CPS Energy pushes for council approval of a new rate hike, the utility’s interim CEO doesn’t expect to win over many of its customers. On Dec. 10, the utility sent out more than 2.2 million messages to customers -- through emails, texts, and calls -- alerting them about the proposal, which would bump up the average homeowner’s monthly bill by a little over $5. It had a telephone town hall on Tuesday and has scheduled town halls in nearly every city council district, right up to the night before council’s Jan. 13 vote on the increase.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Renewable Energy#S P Global Ratings#East Bay Community Energy#Cca#Ebceebce#Community Choice Energy
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Carrier Global

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Carrier Global has an average price target of $56.6 with a high of $62.00 and a low of $51.00.
STOCKS
Financial World

New York’s credit rating agency S&P dumps Evergrande into default

S&P Global Inc., the New York-headquartered American multinational credit rating agency, had officially branded the beleaguered Chinese real estate tycoon Evergrande as a “selective default” on Friday, as the second-largest real estate entity in China, which has reportedly been handing out discounted properties to retail investors in exchange of bond coupon repayments, had been clinging on to the brink of an imminent collapse following multiple credit defaults.
REAL ESTATE
Laredo Morning Times

Amid continued trust issues, city officials recommend CPS Energy rate increase

Welcome to Thursday, y'all. Amid more controversy, San Antonio officials recommend that city council approve CPS Energy's rate increase. Here's what you need to know. San Antonio's Chief Financial Officer Ben Gorzell Jr. made the recommendation during a B-session city council meeting on Wednesday, December 8. Council members will vote on the rate increase in January.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TMC; SOAC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Monday, December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. A similar lawsuit, Tran v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-06325, is also pending in the Eastern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement For The Acquisition Of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.

New York, NY, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) ("GTII" or the "Company"), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today it has executed a member unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC ("Classroom Salon Holdings"). GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings' affiliate Classroom Salon, LLC ("Classroom Salon") had previously extended the execution date for a definitive purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Delta To Acquire Universal Instruments - A Leader In Precision Automation Solutions For Electronics Manufacturing -to Further Its Smart Manufacturing Capabilities

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics, Inc. (later referred to as "Delta"), a global leading provider of smart energy-saving solutions, today announced the agreement to acquire, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co., owner of Universal Instruments Corporation and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries for an estimated amount of US$88.9 million (approx. NT$2,471,420 thousand)**. Universal Instruments, a global leader in precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies' R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta's smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Dominion Energy's Board Of Directors Sets 2022 Dividend Rate

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (D) - Get Dominion Energy Inc Report today approved a 2022 dividend of $2.67 per share of common stock, a 6% increase above the 2021 dividend rate of $2.52 per share. Subject to board declaration in January, the first quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share will be payable in March 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P flashes caution signal for lower-rated U.S. tech companies

Dec 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P FLASHES CAUTION SIGNAL FOR LOWER-RATED U.S. TECH COMPANIES (1201 EST/1701 GMT) While good growth prospects are expected for the U.S. technology industry...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy