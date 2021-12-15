ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Debbie Jimenez, long-time partner of Flow La Movie?

It has been announced music producer Flow La Movie has died following a plane crash. As reported by PEOPLE, the producer was accompanied by long-time partner Debbie Jimenez and their son Jayden Hernandez, who are also reported as being killed in the crash. Following the tragic news, fans are curious...
Bossip

9 Dead In Private Jet Crash Including Latin Music Producer Flow La Movie, His Longtime Love And Their 4-Year-Old Son

This is so unbelievably sad. In a heartbreaking tragedy eerily similar to the devastating helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others, nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia, and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonshel Alexander, Child Star in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild', Dead at 22

An actress who starred in the Academy Awards-nominated flick Beasts of the Southern Wild is dead. Jonshel Alexander, a supporting child actress in the film, was fatally shot in the 7th ward in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 27 per Deadline. Alexander and an unidentified man were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue at about 9 PM per reports. Per several outlets, a man wearing a blue ski mask is suspected as the culprit. The man injured in the shooting drove himself to the hospital. Alexander grew up in New Orleans' 8th Ward on St. Claude Avenue.
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Larry Sellers, 'Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman' Star, Dead at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on the CBS western Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, passed away on Dec. 9 at the age of 72. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time. He is outlived by his wife Susie Duff. Sellers was born on Oct....
CELEBRITIES
CBS Detroit

Sharon Gless On Book ‘Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey ‘Changed The History Of Television For Women’

(CBS Local)– Sharon Gless is one of the most iconic actors of the past 50 years and she has a fascinating story to tell in her brand new book from Simon & Schuster called “Apparently There Were Complaints.” The Emmy Award-winning actor is best known for playing Christine Cagney in the hit series “Cagney & Lacey” and has also been in shows such as “Burn Notice,” and “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
Essence

'She's The Umbrella In His Life': Photos Of Clarence Avant And Wife Jacqueline From Their More Than 50 Years Together

Before Jacqueline Avant's tragic and sudden passing, The Avants had quite the love story and built a monumental life together. See photos of the couple from over the years. The entertainment industry is currently reeling over the death of Jacqueline Avant, wife of legendary music executive and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Clarence Avant. She was shot and killed during a home invasion attempt at the couple’s Beverly Hills home. She was 81 years old. It is currently unclear if 90-year-old Clarence was harmed in any way due to conflicting claims, but TMZ reported that they were told he was not injured.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy