InventHelp Inventor Develops Device To Help Prevent Soap Waste (LVT-409)

 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed that when I laid a full bar of soap onto the small pieces of a used bar, the smaller pieces of used soap melted into the full bar," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the SOAP SAVER."

The invention provides a device that would make use of the small pieces of soap that are frequently discarded after the bar is used. In doing so, it prevents soap waste. As a result, it allows 100 percent of the bar of soap to be used. The invention features a practical and environmentally-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use. This design could also have a personalization option. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-device-to-help-prevent-soap-waste-lvt-409-301442215.html

SOURCE InventHelp

