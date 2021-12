I recently attended a General Motors event that recapped some of the new tech the company has introduced over the past few years. While a significant portion of the event focused on the legacy car manufacturer’s new On Star app, I found my attention gravitating towards a slightly older form of tech that I’d never heard of called ‘Cadillac Live.’ The platform aims to make buying a car a much more straightforward and stress-free situation. Instead of going to a dealership where you need to worry about sales pressure, Cadillac Live lets you schedule a one-way video call with a Cadillac specialist that offers a brief look at whatever model vehicle you’re interested in.

