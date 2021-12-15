ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC North standings heading into Week 15

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m98Vt_0dNZHwF500

The NFC as a conference may be tightening up a bit with many playoff teams within striking distance of one another, but when it comes to the NFC North, it’s status quo. For at least the eighth week in a row, the standings didn’t change within the division and each team has a strong hold on their respective place.

With just four games left in the season, here is how the NFC North looks.

1

Green Bay Packers (10-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jHdj_0dNZHwF500
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Packers 45, Bears 30

The Green Bay Packers returned from their bye still a little sleepy when they welcomed the Chicago Bears into Lambeau Field. The Packers found themselves in an early 10-0 hole, before quickly climbing out of it to snag the 14-10 lead. But the Bears kept on fighting and surprisingly had a 27-21 lead at halftime. If we know anything about this rivalry, though, we knew it wasn’t going to last.

Aaron Rodgers began dicing up the Bears secondary with Davante Adams and scored 24 unanswered points that saw the Packers win 45-30. It was the second-highest scoring game between the two teams in NFL history and it gives the Packers a boost heading into their matchup against a banged-up Baltimore Ravens squad next week.

2

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZeyo_0dNZHwF500
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 36, Steelers 28

It’s become a joke at this point, but seriously, can the Minnesota Vikings have just one normal game this season? Their season has more rollercoasters than the Mall of America and the latest ride took place on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings blew the game wide open, racking up a 23-0 lead at halftime and leading as much as 29-0 in the third quarter. Dalvin Cook did most of the damage for the Viking offense, but their defense was stout against the Steelers, who couldn’t move the ball to save their life. But like any roller coaster, what goes up, must come down.

The Steelers found their rhythm in a hurry late in the third quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points thanks to a revived offense and a sudden surge in their defense. The Vikings were able to respond with a long touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn, but it almost wasn’t enough. Trailing by eight, the Steelers mounted one final rally, but had the ball knocked out on a potential touchdown that would have tied the game with a two-point conversion.

Minnesota survived and faces the Bears for the first time this season in Week 15.

3

Chicago Bears (4-9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lEY1_0dNZHwF500
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bears 30, Packers 45

Death, taxes, the Bears getting embarrassed by the Packers on national television. But for the first 30 minutes or so, that nightmare wasn’t a possibility. The Bears got off to a hot start, gaining the early 10-0 lead on the road. The Packers weren’t down for long, but the Bears kept punching. Jakeem Grant scored two touchdowns in the first half, one off a pitch pass and the other coming on a punt return, all helping the Bears to get a 27-21 lead at halftime. “I’m having so much fun” Matt Nagy said to reporters going into the half. I don’t think that feeling stayed too long.

In the second half, the Bears couldn’t counteract Green Bay’s adjustments and surrendered a total 45 points on the evening. Only a sad field goal conversion near the end of the game gave the Bears any points in the second half. It was Green Bay all the way, dropping Chicago to 4-9 and securing the first losing season in Nagy’s tenure. They’ll try and rebound against the Vikings during yet another prime-time matchup.

4

Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=148r75_0dNZHwF500
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Lions 10, Broncos 38

Just how would the Detroit Lions follow up their first victory of the season? With a performance that was reminiscent of most of their others this year. The Lions visited the Denver Broncos, who were mourning the loss of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead last Thursday evening. The Broncos paid tribute to the late Super Bowl champion and made sure Thomas saw a win on the day.

The Broncos methodically moved the ball down the field for their first score, eating up nearly the entire first quarter for the early lead. A back-and-forth ensued, with the Lions coming within four points midway through the second quarter. They wouldn’t get any closer, however, as the Denver running game took control from there. The Broncos scored 24 unanswered points, thanks to their effective ground game. Detroit never stood a chance, losing 10-38 that may start a brand new losing streak for the franchise. Up next for Detroit is the dangerous Arizona Cardinals.

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Steelers Might Not Need a Christmas Miracle to Make The Playoffs

As bad as things got for the Steelers in the first half against the Vikings, as bad as they’ve been at times on the way to 6-6-1, it could be worse. Watching everybody else in action after a Thursday night stinker in Minneapolis confirmed as much for Mike Tomlin.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Nfc North#Packers 45#The Minnesota Vikings#The Pittsburgh Steelers
zonecoverage.com

Michael Lombardi Takes Bizarre Shots At Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers is back playing at an MVP level as the Green Bay Packers are steamrolling through the stretch run of the regular season. Many are clamoring for Rodgers to be the repeat MVP winner, and among those making the most noise is analyst Michael Lombardi. In supporting Rodgers Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show, Lombardi also took some odd shots at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur along the way.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

1 Vikings starter who needs to be replaced (and it’s not Kirk Cousins)

At 6-7, the Minnesota Vikings still have a chance of making NFL playoffs. To do so, they will need to bench one of their starters in order to last. It’s an intriguing question, one that lies deeper beyond personal stats. Despite Cousins’ massive contract, impressive passing yards and a fantasy value that merits a starting roster spot most weeks, Cousins hasn’t been able to effectively deliver wins — the most important stat of all.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy