NFC North standings heading into Week 15

The NFC as a conference may be tightening up a bit with many playoff teams within striking distance of one another, but when it comes to the NFC North, it’s status quo. For at least the eighth week in a row, the standings didn’t change within the division and each team has a strong hold on their respective place.

With just four games left in the season, here is how the NFC North looks.

1

Green Bay Packers (10-3)

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Packers 45, Bears 30

The Green Bay Packers returned from their bye still a little sleepy when they welcomed the Chicago Bears into Lambeau Field. The Packers found themselves in an early 10-0 hole, before quickly climbing out of it to snag the 14-10 lead. But the Bears kept on fighting and surprisingly had a 27-21 lead at halftime. If we know anything about this rivalry, though, we knew it wasn’t going to last.

Aaron Rodgers began dicing up the Bears secondary with Davante Adams and scored 24 unanswered points that saw the Packers win 45-30. It was the second-highest scoring game between the two teams in NFL history and it gives the Packers a boost heading into their matchup against a banged-up Baltimore Ravens squad next week.

2

Minnesota Vikings (6-7)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 36, Steelers 28

It’s become a joke at this point, but seriously, can the Minnesota Vikings have just one normal game this season? Their season has more rollercoasters than the Mall of America and the latest ride took place on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Vikings blew the game wide open, racking up a 23-0 lead at halftime and leading as much as 29-0 in the third quarter. Dalvin Cook did most of the damage for the Viking offense, but their defense was stout against the Steelers, who couldn’t move the ball to save their life. But like any roller coaster, what goes up, must come down.

The Steelers found their rhythm in a hurry late in the third quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points thanks to a revived offense and a sudden surge in their defense. The Vikings were able to respond with a long touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn, but it almost wasn’t enough. Trailing by eight, the Steelers mounted one final rally, but had the ball knocked out on a potential touchdown that would have tied the game with a two-point conversion.

Minnesota survived and faces the Bears for the first time this season in Week 15.

3

Chicago Bears (4-9)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Bears 30, Packers 45

Death, taxes, the Bears getting embarrassed by the Packers on national television. But for the first 30 minutes or so, that nightmare wasn’t a possibility. The Bears got off to a hot start, gaining the early 10-0 lead on the road. The Packers weren’t down for long, but the Bears kept punching. Jakeem Grant scored two touchdowns in the first half, one off a pitch pass and the other coming on a punt return, all helping the Bears to get a 27-21 lead at halftime. “I’m having so much fun” Matt Nagy said to reporters going into the half. I don’t think that feeling stayed too long.

In the second half, the Bears couldn’t counteract Green Bay’s adjustments and surrendered a total 45 points on the evening. Only a sad field goal conversion near the end of the game gave the Bears any points in the second half. It was Green Bay all the way, dropping Chicago to 4-9 and securing the first losing season in Nagy’s tenure. They’ll try and rebound against the Vikings during yet another prime-time matchup.

4

Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Lions 10, Broncos 38

Just how would the Detroit Lions follow up their first victory of the season? With a performance that was reminiscent of most of their others this year. The Lions visited the Denver Broncos, who were mourning the loss of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead last Thursday evening. The Broncos paid tribute to the late Super Bowl champion and made sure Thomas saw a win on the day.

The Broncos methodically moved the ball down the field for their first score, eating up nearly the entire first quarter for the early lead. A back-and-forth ensued, with the Lions coming within four points midway through the second quarter. They wouldn’t get any closer, however, as the Denver running game took control from there. The Broncos scored 24 unanswered points, thanks to their effective ground game. Detroit never stood a chance, losing 10-38 that may start a brand new losing streak for the franchise. Up next for Detroit is the dangerous Arizona Cardinals.