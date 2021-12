Flatbush Zombies and RZA makes the most perfect team-up on paper, but it had never before been taken seriously as a conceivability until now, when it happened. In his Gravediggaz project, RZA perfected the sound and style which went on to influence the Zombies heavily, from the gold fangs to the macabre horrorcore imagery, and their new song, “Plug Addicts” straddles the generational gap with sinister aplomb. Accompanied by a suitably menacing video, the track has the potential to usher in a new age for horrorcore, where it can exist without the shadow of Necro looming large.

